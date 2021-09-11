TCU suspends contract amendment that authorized Ministry of Health to pay 18 times more per service | Covid’s CPI

The minister of the Federal Court of Accounts Benjamin Zymler determined on Thursday (9) the suspension of an amendment to the contract signed between VTCLog and the Ministry of Health for the transport of supplies.

In July, the Jornal Nacional showed that the amendment was signed by the then director of Logistics at the folder, Roberto Dias, and authorized a payment of 18 times the amount recommended by the ministry’s technicians.

The contract has been in force since 2018 and was already being monitored by the court, but a representation of senators Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) and Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) led the technicians to analyze in detail the changes made since then (video below).

TCU and CPI analyze Ministry of Health contract with the company VTCLOG

VTCLog’s relationship with the ministry is one of the investigation themes of Covid’s CPI, which the two senators are part of.

In a statement, VTCLog stated that the suspension of the additive term “does not affect the legality and fairness” with which it was carried out. “The company has already presented all the necessary clarifications to the CPI and will do the same thing to TCU”, says the text (read the full text at the end of this article).

Signed in May this year, the amendment resolved an impasse between the company and the Ministry regarding the formula for calculating the amounts owed by the service for handling supplies such as vaccines and medicines.

For the ministry’s technicians, the correct remuneration for the service until the beginning of this year would be around R$ 1 million. But the company claimed that the amount to be received was at least R$57 million.

VTCLog proposed an agreement for a form of remuneration that was a middle term, with a value of R$ 18 million. This was the proposal accepted by the ministry and consolidated in the addendum.

For the technical area of ​​TCU, however, there was no adequate justification for the decision.

“It would be necessary to ask in what way it would be possible to consider advantageous for the Administration, in any aspect, the acceptance of a “middle ground” that would result in changes to the original terms of the contract (…) without the proper technical analysis capable of providing any basis for the proposed change, resulting in the possibility of immediate payment of nearly R$ 19 million”, says the report produced earlier this month by the TCU’s Secretariat for External Control of Logistics Acquisitions (Selog).

In the document, the secretariat stated that the ministry did not respond to requests for information and documents and asked Minister Zymler that the amendment be provisionally suspended as it identified evidence that the signature of the amendment may “in theory, have configured an attempt to perpetrate contractual fraud harmful to the treasury”.

The minister complied with the recommendation and suspended the effects of the amendment and any expected payments, in addition to ordering the ministry to send a series of information and documents on the case.

Zymler points out that, in August, the folder stated that it intended to cancel the additive, but that there is no record that this has occurred. Therefore, it considered it necessary to prevent preventively any possible payment based on the document.

“I note that there are well-founded elements that the execution of the second amendment does not reach the public interest, either because it characterizes an escape from the regular bidding procedure, or because it indicates the practice of an uneconomic act for the public administration”, says Zymler in his decision.

Read below the full note released by VTCLog about TCU’s decision:

VTC Log is absolutely calm in relation to the analysis of the Federal Court of Accounts.

It should be noted that the second amendment in vogue was extremely beneficial to the Public Administration, and the Honorable Court of Auditors is playing its commendable role and has every right to request the necessary technical clarifications from the parties involved.

The suspension does not affect the legality and fairness with which the amendment was carried out.

The company has already submitted all the necessary clarifications to the CPI and will do the same to TCU.

VTC Log emphasizes its commitment to integrity, legality, transparency and will not resort to its rights and, above all, fair remuneration for its services provided — since the company is not being compensated for the performance of the contract so far.