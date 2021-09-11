Teresa Cristina narrowly escapes a horrifying death · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will have an encounter with death in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The empress will inspect the construction of a cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, when a beam has fallen and will almost hit the empress, who will be saved at the last second after one of the workers throws himself in front of her. The boy, however, will be injured after the accident and will need to be rescued.

The empress will be impressed by the architecture of the place. “The interior is wonderful! Spacious! We have to think now about the decoration. It must be beautiful like all the cathedrals in Europe”, he will declare to a bishop. The priest will respond that it is a shame that the construction does not have artists from European countries.

“We have the artists of the Imperial Academy of Fine Arts! The emperor goes

like to see the work of Brazilians adorning this cathedral. When it’s finished, the cathedral will be a landmark…”, Teresa will say, who will be interrupted by the fall of the beam.

At that moment, a worker will throw himself on the noblewoman to save her. The man will be injured after the incident. “We must clean this wound!” the empress will declare. The bishop will say that if the work did not last so many years, this type of accident would not happen.

“I’ll see with the emperor what we can do,” promises Pedro’s wife (Selton Mello). In the last few chapters, the relationship between the two turned sour after the emperor said with all the words that he loves Luísa (Mariana Ximenes), his mistress.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

