Tesla crashes Porsche and smashes record at Nürburgring

A Tesla Model S Plaid would have broken the record for production electric cars on the classic Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the car recorded a time of 7min30s909 in the 20.6km configuration of the German track.

If the announced time is really real, it will beat by a good margin the record established by Porsche on the spot, with its Taycan Turbo, which set a time of 7min42s3 in 2019. However, the Taycan used is not the most powerful currently available, with the Turbo S being able to stand up to the Model S Plaid in a future attempt.

Coming out of production trams, the fastest model of all time at the site is still the Volkswagen ID.R, which made a time of 6min05s336 in the 20.8 km configuration.

According to Musk, the Model S Plaid used for the record attempt was not modified and supplied directly from the factory. However, he added that a modified Model S Plaid with new “aerodynamic surfaces, carbon brakes and track tyres” will soon be at the Nürburgring for a try.

There are still no videos or photos recording the attempt of the Model S Plaid at the Nürburgring.

Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory. pic.twitter.com/AaiFtfW5Ht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.