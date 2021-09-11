The actress’s ex was Maitê Proença’s cupid with Adriana Calcanhoto; see behind the scenes of the novel

“It’s all like this burning in me, like a fire slug, since I did come, to live in your eyes…”. On May 14, in a video posted on Instagram, Maitê Proença appeared singing the song “Ambar” alongside Zé Maurício Machline. On the other side of the camera was Adriana Calcanhotto, author of the song, already recorded by Maria Bethânia. The three spent a few days at the businessman’s mansion on the seafront in Mambucaba, Angra dos Reis, which served as the setting for the beginning of the romance between the actress and the singer.

Zé Maurício, by the way, who is also a singer and presenter, dated Maitê years ago and served as cupid for the relationship. It was on this occasion that he posted a photo next to the new couple, the only public record of the two together.

Read also: Intimacy atmosphere between Bruna Marquezine and Ricky Tavares draws attention behind the scenes of the series

Maitê Proença had already been complaining publicly about the difficulty of finding new love during the pandemic. Adriana, who was widowed in 2015 after the death of her wife, Suzana de Moraes, has since been divided between Brazil and Portugal, where she teaches at the University of Coimbra. Due to social isolation, he was no longer able to travel and stayed here longer. Zé Maurício Machline, a great friend of both, ended up joining the two in the many meetings he has both at his home in Angra and in the one he has in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Among the guests, director Giovanni Bianco and actress Alice Wegmann are also usually present.

The most recent of these took place on the September 7th holiday. Adriana Calcanhotto and Clara Buarque, daughter of Carlinhos Brown, appeared together singing “Vai saber”, a samba composed by the singer from Rio Grande do Sul, and the duet was posted (and witnessed) by Maitê Proença on her Instagram profile. “Too late… in the afternoon. Too much! And around us,” captioned the actress.

Maitê Proença and Zé Maurício Machline were already close friends when they decided to bet on a romantic relationship a few years ago. The romance did not last, but the friendship remained firm and strong. Adriana Calcanhoto and the manager are also longtime friends. The singer used to hit the spot on the show “By chance”, which he began to be presented in the early 1990s. Adriana even participated in a historic edition, alongside Dorival Caymmi and Renato Russo.

The romance between the actress and the singer was revealed by the magazine ” Veja” and, at the publication, Maitê Proença, when asked about the new relationship, just said: “I’m not very open about my intimacy, I prefer to preserve some matters” .