The Federal Revenue will hold an auction of seized smartphones, cars and gold

Next Tuesday (14), the Federal Revenue will hold an auction of goods seized in Santa Catarina. 318 lots of goods will be auctioned.

All seized goods are stored in cities in Paraná (Curitiba, Londrina, Maringá, Foz do Iguaçu, Ponta Grossa and Cascavel) and Santa Catarina (Itajaí, Joinville and São Francisco do Sul).

In the list of products that can be purchased, you can find smartphones with Android system, iPhone, cars, smartwatches, video games, makeup, toys, car parts, bathroom mats and gold.

The initial bids for lots can be as low as R$45 in the case of lot 8, for car parts, or reach more than R$1 million, in the case of lot 189, with welding equipment.

For those who want to participate in the auction, it is possible to submit proposals until 21:00 on Monday (13), through this link. The next day, at 9 am, the agency will open the session for bids.

