The hurricane that could have stopped September 11, 2001

Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, a sunny, blue-skied morning in New York City indicated that something was very wrong. How could a passenger jet crash into the city’s tallest buildings in lower Manhattan with full visibility at 8:46 am? In 1945, a B-25 plane had crashed into the Empire State Building, but the city was covered in dense fog.

This was not the case on the morning of September 11, 2001. When minutes later, at 9:03 am, the second plane crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, there was no longer any doubt that it was no accident and that the United States was under attack, what would change the course of history.

The morning of September 11, 2001, was typically autumn in New York City. Anyone looking up at the sky would see a bright sunny day with no clouds in the sky. August is the month with the highest number of sunny days in New York, but September is in second place. A high-pressure center operated on that fateful morning in 2001, ensuring atmospheric stability and very open, sunny weather.

The terrorist attacks possibly would not have occurred if a hurricane had hit the Northeast of the United States that day and there was one on the coast. Airports from which the terrorists departed in Boston would have been closed or registered flight cancellations, and visibility in New York would be too limited to be able to see the towers from the planes’ cabins.

It so happens that the day before, on September 10, 2001, a cold front crossed the Northeast of the United States. Brought thunderstorm with heavy rain and lightning to New York City. But its effect was not limited to thunderstorms. The front prevented Hurricane Erin from advancing to the North American Northeast, altering its route.

The high-pressure system over the North American Northeast and Hurricane Erin off the coast caused the wind in New York City on the day of the attacks to blow from North to South, which caused smoke from the burning towers to collapse. of the buildings carried the dust from the southern part of Manhattan south, towards New Jersey.

Amazing similarity from 2001 and 2021

The weather forecast for New York City this Saturday, which marks the 20th anniversary of the bombings, is virtually identical to that of 20 years ago. Manhattan will once again have a sunny day, which would normally be expected at this time of year. Likewise, the temperature will be very similar. The maximum should reach 26ºC while on September 11, 2001 it was 27ºC.

These are typical coincidences of this era. The most notable, even because hurricanes are not frequent off the coast of the North East of the United States, even though September 10 is the peak of the annual hurricane season, is that, as in 2001, there is currently a hurricane over the Atlantic to the east of the region.

In 2011, almost on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, Hurricane Katia was rotating on September 9, 2011 in almost the same location as Erin on September 11, 2001. Like Erin, Hurricane Katia made a right turn earlier. to reach the East Coast of the United States. And now, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the tragic events, Hurricane Larry is off the coast of the North East of the United States, almost in the same position as Erin in 2001 and Kátia in 2011.