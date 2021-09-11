The most powerful CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP in history arrives in Brazil

The Honda CBR 1000RR Fireblade won its last Superbike World Championship in 2007 with James Thoseland, five years after Colin Edwards did the same for the brand.

Honda has an enviable hegemony in MotoGP, in the last ten years the brand has won seven titles, six with Marc Marquez and one with Casey Stoner, in 2011.

On the other hand, Honda does not have the same positive results in the superbike world championship, this boosted the performance leap that Honda sought in the design of the new CBR 1000 RR-R Fireblade.

The CBR 1000RR-R Fire Blade SP is designed for on-track performance, although it can be plated. (Photo: Disclosure)

Totally new project

Honda used technologies and materials used on MotoGP’s Marc Marquez bike to develop the new CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade. Nothing remains from the previous version, except for the name and concept “Total Control”.

The design of the new Fireblade won an award from the Red Dot Design Awards. (Illustration: Disclosure)

More efficient fairing

At first glance, its fluid and well-defined line design contrasts with the lateral wings and the taller and narrower bubble, all developed in a wind tunnel looking for the lowest aerodynamic drag, the best pilot protection and more stability with the downforce effect of the fairing wings.

Lower aerodynamic drag coefficient and more stability with the wings.

MotoGP Solutions and Technology

Honda kept the four-cylinder engine architecture in line, but now it’s lighter, narrower and much more powerful.

Engineers from HRC (Honda’s competition department) worked closely with the brand’s development team and brought in various components, materials and solutions used on MotoGP’s Marc Marquez bike.

Slimmer, more powerful and lighter, that’s the new CBR 1000RR-R.

The most powerful of all CBR 1000

The engine now shares the same diameter and piston stroke measurements as the RC 213V, which is 81 mm in diameter and 48.5 mm of stroke (previously it was 76 x 55.1 mm respectively).

One of Honda’s concerns was to reduce as much friction and inertia of internal components as possible, so the titanium valves are actuated by roller rocker arms, which, according to the factory, reduces the friction of this component by 75%.

The camshaft received a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) surface treatment, the same technology used in MotoGP, to reduce the friction of the parts.

The 13.2:1 compression ratio required titanium connecting rods, both forged aluminum pistons, reinforced crankshaft and thicker engine block walls.

The high rpm that the engine can achieve, combined with the higher compression ratio and the shorter stroke of the pistons, required better cooling, and for this, several oil injectors spray and cool the cylinders at each cycle. At low speeds and lower temperatures they are closed, using balls to maintain the oil pressure accordingly.

The exhaust system was developed in partnership with Akrapovic also to optimize the improvement of intake flows with shorter and more generous throttle bodies. The exhaust bend tubes are oval to improve gas discharge and a new valve has been installed to improve delivery at low and medium revs.

This new design guaranteed the Honda CBR 1000RR-R a maximum power of 216.2 hp at 14,500 rpm and 11.5 kgf.m at 12,500 revolutions of torque.

Greater control

Honda developed the Diamond-type aluminum chassis and designed a new scale from the same material. According to the factory, the production process made it possible to increase the vertical stiffness by 18% and the torsional stiffness by 9%, while the horizontal stiffness was reduced by 11%, all seeking to offer a higher level of sensitivity.

The geometry was also changed, the measurement of the wheelbase increased to 1,455 mm (previously it was 1,405 mm), as well as the caster angle and trail, which now have 24° and 102 mm respectively, when they were 23° and 96 mm in the previous version.

weight distribution

The engine was repositioned, so the crankshaft was 33 mm farther and 16 mm wider in relation to the front wheel, which, according to the engineers, favors agility at greater leaning angles.

Now the upper part of the rear shock absorber is anchored to the engine block, the aluminum scale is longer and its horizontal rigidity is smaller, seeking greater stability and feeling for the pilot.

electronics

The electronic package is complete and state-of-the-art, the electronic accelerator and the six-axis inertial platform (IMU) allow all types of control and adjustments of the CBR 1000RR-R.

On the left hand grip access to the settings menus.

There are three pre-defined piloting modes, Power that acts on power (5 levels), Engine Brake that manages the engine brake (3 levels) and Whellie, which limits the rearing and has three levels.

Allied to them, the HSTC, torque control for the rear wheel helps to deliver power with the level of skid the rider chooses from the nine possible. The steering damper is also electronically controlled.

Suspensions

As it should be, the set of suspensions also has full electronic management, according to the chosen mode, it is also customizable by the pilot.

The work is in charge of the competent S-EC (Semi Active Electronic Control) electronic suspensions from the Swedish Öhlins.

The canes are pressurized Öhlins NPX 43 mm in diameter and have a longer stroke than the previous version. At the rear the shock is the TTX36 Smart-EC.

The OBTi (Objective Based Tuning Interface), or tuning by objective interface in Portuguese, allows fine tuning of both with the possibility of memorizing them.

brakes

The brake system has Italian pedigree, the calipers are Brembo Stylema, radial and monoblock responsible for biting two 330 mm discs on the front wheel. The drive pump is also radial, ensuring more precision to the set. At the rear the caliper is a single piston.

Other components

The panel is in five-inch TFT and has higher resolution than the previous one, the ignition system is now of the Smart key type, which eliminates the use of a key to start or lock the bike.

The TFT panel has higher resolution.

The brake pump is also radial.

The flaming CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade SP will be on pre-sale from September 13th at Honda Dream dealerships and the investment price in this wonder is R$ 159,900.