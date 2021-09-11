The newspaper says that the attacker will have a R$ 6 billion rescission fine and a Nababesco salary

Under contract with the Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season, Kylian Mbappe is the main target of Real Madrid to the next transfer window. The club meringue he could negotiate his hiring from January without having to pay a termination penalty to PSG.

According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, the ace’s contract with the meringues will be from six seasons and will have a giant termination fine.

Whoever wants to remove the striker from the Spanish club will have to pay the fortune of 1 billion euros (BRL 6.2 billion, in the current quotation).

The publication also reveals Mbappé’s salary at the new club.

According to the daily, the striker of the French national team will receive 20 million euros (almost BRL 124 million) per season in Spanish football.

Mbappé celebrates after scoring for PSG over Montpellier EFE

In addition, French will receive a bonus of 30 million euros (about BRL 186 million) when signing the contract.

The payment as soon as the agreement is signed will ease Real Madrid’s payroll in the following seasons.

The Spanish giant’s board expects Kylian to turn down all PSG contract renewal offers throughout the season.

The French club could offer a higher salary, but the striker dreams of playing with the shirt meringue.



