This video shows just how bizarre Ghostwire promises to be: Tokyo • Eurogamer.pt

Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks have prepared a special trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo, through which Shinji Mikami shows how bizarre this new action-horror experience promises to be.

After a mysterious fog arises in Tokyo, almost all the inhabitants disappear and when a mysterious group of masked people take responsibility, you will have to discover the truth behind these supernatural visitors. This means that you will have to explore a haunted city and use special powers to defeat all threats.

According to Bethesda, playing Ghostwire: Tokyo on PlayStation means enjoying a next-generation experience, with high-quality visuals and incredible detail, with technologies like ray tracking and 3D audio. In addition, the company praises the console’s SSD whose speed allows you to enjoy an experience practically devoid of loading screens.

DualSense also deserved praise from Bethesda for its ability to convey a greater sense of gameplay and even for the audio it delivers, used to introduce you more effectively to this haunted Tokyo. Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are other references highlighted by Bethesda to convince you to play Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will arrive in Spring 2022.