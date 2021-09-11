Tiago Leifert made a secret agreement with directors to announce his departure from Globo · TV News

Tiago Leifert’s departure from Globo caught many important names in Globo and the entire public by surprise. In an interview, he confirmed that he had this agreement with his superiors since the beginning of the year. But not all of the network’s directors had been informed. The secret was the way found to preserve the family and the presenter’s desire to do everything in a calm way.

According to the TV news, the agreement was made between the presenter and some strong names from Globo, such as JB de Oliveira, o Boninho, and Ricardo Waddington, entertainment director at the station. There was only one request: that he finalize the blind auditions recordings of The Voice Brasil’s new season, which debuts in October, before the announcement.

All the official notice and text on social media were lined up directly with these few names for weeks. In the last five days, the information was leaked to some presenters, producers and names in the Commercial sector. But the request was for Leifert’s departure not to be leaked, for Globo to put a communication strategy into practice.

Globo’s care with Tiago Leifert in this regard has only one explanation: the presenter was forged and improved at the station itself and made clear his intentions to rest and enjoy a little bit of his wife, Daiana Garbin, and his one-year-old daughter, Lua.

It was difficult for Globo not to accept Tiago Leifert’s request, as he has always been an exemplary professional. If the journalist wants to return in some future project, the doors of the station are open.

In the coming months, the presenter will only work on commercials, such as those by the operator Claro, for which he has been a poster boy since 2015.

Starting in 2022, Big Brother Brasil 22 and The Voice will gain new commanders. In the confinement reality, the name most quoted to replace him is Tadeu Schmidt, host of Fantástico since 2007, as reported by the column at first hand.