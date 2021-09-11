Tito Ortiz doesn’t hit weight, and Anderson Silva earns money from rivals for the 2nd time in a row; Holyfield and Belfort confirm fight

Protagonists of the boxing event ‘Triller Fight Club Legends II’, Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort calmly passed by the scale at the official weigh-in, held this Friday (10), in Florida (USA). With that, the Brazilian legends of MMA are confirmed in the attraction, which takes place this Saturday (11), in the same place. However, Tito Ortiz, opponent of ‘Spider’, left something to be desired and paid dearly for it.

Anderson and Tito signed the contract to fight with 88.4 kg and the Brazilian did his part. Calmly, the former middleweight champion (84 kg) of the UFC presented with 87.3 kg. On the other hand, the former light heavyweight champion (93 kg) of Ultimate reached the mark of 90.7 kg. According to the website ‘GloboEsporte.com’, as he didn’t hit the weight, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ was fined 20% of the value of his purse.

It’s worth noting that Anderson even threatened that if Tito didn’t hit the weight, there would be no fight. Interestingly, the American was the second consecutive opponent of ‘Spider’ who had problems with the balance. Before, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was also not successful in his cut.

In the ‘main event’, in a fight valid for the heavyweight, Belfort, visibly full-bodied, scored 93.5 kg on the scale. Evander Holyfield, boxing icon, came out weighing 102.2 kg, at 58 years of age. The confrontation between the legends of MMA and the noble art was serious, but respectful. In fact, the former UFC light heavyweight champion showed all his admiration for his opponent, stressing that it is an honor to face him in the ring.

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz in press conference before the fight between the two Eric Espada/Getty Images

Check below the results of the official weigh-in for ‘Triller Fight Club Legends II’:

Evander Holyfield (102.2 kg) vs. Vitor Belfort (93.5 kg)

Anderson Silva (87.3 kg) vs. Tito Ortiz (90.7 kg)

David Haye (95.9 kg) vs. Joe Fournier (88.6 kg)

Andy Wins (58.6 kg) vs. Jono Carroll (58.9 kg)