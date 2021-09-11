Today’s Free Fire Codes: September 11, 2021; check the rewards

How about you take the day today to refresh your skin library from Free Fire? Enjoy, because in this Saturday September 11, 2021 we post redemption codes for you to use. Go there, below we publish some codeguins.

The Garena team launched new free redemption codes to Free Fire, which grant all kinds of accessories such as furs, pets, weapon accessories, boots and sometimes even diamonds.



–Continues after advertising–

These codes from the Free Fire that we list below, are the best option for you to add exclusive material without spending diamonds or virtual money, at Garena store. The process takes just a few minutes. How about trying?

Remember, the codes only last 24 hours. So, ideally, you should be quick if you are interested in receiving the rewards. Test the codes and if any of them doesn’t work and gives an error when redeeming, it’s because it’s expired.



–Continues after advertising–

Today September 11th Codes

Certain codes are unique to certain regions or countries, so they may or may not work, depending on your location.

BVPTJXJVYVNM0YQ3

R8S17ADEKZ15KA82

Y1L8WKFPGYDZC9Z3

R3DKKM2LKQ1DLNUQ

83YWEPUS56XXHTV6

G30DBMBCVJEYEG74

3BCNDH36F6HXPRA9

YA1NG9H6J0GVNK78

03DWA9JNB0RA4G73

92GU8P76017MV3LV

B2B0XMGJU9D8SH94

KAFKJZ318MYP7WA7

YFT73HNKBTWUS21E

1318NHCXBS9FY8NN

CGS4ZVQQCCJDR6Y5

MTWWYPENBENJFX9B

SR081NXH7V716195

7LHK8Y4JCD9XYTYN

Click here to update the list (Come back in a moment if the list doesn’t appear here as we are updating!)

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.

Enjoy and check the codes we released yesterday.

Codes of yesterday, September 10th

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

ECSMH8ZK763Q

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF9MJ476HHXE

FFMC5GZ8S3J

FFPLPQXXENMS

HK9XP6XTE2ET

JX5NQCM7U5CH

LH3DHG87XU5U

Z63GWUBME7GH

5G9GCY97UUD4

9GJT66GNDCLN

FF9M2GF14CBF

FFBCC4QWKLL9

FFBCEGMPC3HZ

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFESPORTS3MU

FFICDCTSL5FT

HZX8SUTD33VN

LH3DHG87XU5U

SARG886AV5GR

Z63GWUBME7GH

ZH6CDBXFDSPN

84J9EYTYFSMV

BQ3679972QVT

EV4S2C7MMA52

F2AYSAH5CCQH

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF9MPGS385PS

HK9XP6XTE2ET

MCPPU2ZGBRKG

PR59EZW4HSZ9

SJ2VRWXTA2HG

X59F7V6987MA

How to redeem codes in Free Fire

Step 1: access the “Rewards Redemption Site” through the social network you used to create the profile;

You will also enjoy reading:

Step 2: enter the 12-digit code you acquired through official means and click “Confirm”.

Okay, by doing this the prize will already be available in your account.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news! On here in this space We will daily disclose the codes provided by the influencer profiles and Garena.



–Continues after advertising–

Related