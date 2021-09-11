Today’s Free Fire Codes: September 11, 2021; check the rewards

How about you take the day today to refresh your skin library from Free Fire? Enjoy, because in this Saturday September 11, 2021 we post redemption codes for you to use. Go there, below we publish some codeguins.
The Garena team launched new free redemption codes to Free Fire, which grant all kinds of accessories such as furs, pets, weapon accessories, boots and sometimes even diamonds.
These codes from the Free Fire that we list below, are the best option for you to add exclusive material without spending diamonds or virtual money, at Garena store. The process takes just a few minutes. How about trying?
Remember, the codes only last 24 hours. So, ideally, you should be quick if you are interested in receiving the rewards. Test the codes and if any of them doesn’t work and gives an error when redeeming, it’s because it’s expired.
Today September 11th Codes
Certain codes are unique to certain regions or countries, so they may or may not work, depending on your location.
- BVPTJXJVYVNM0YQ3
- R8S17ADEKZ15KA82
- Y1L8WKFPGYDZC9Z3
- R3DKKM2LKQ1DLNUQ
- 83YWEPUS56XXHTV6
- G30DBMBCVJEYEG74
- 3BCNDH36F6HXPRA9
- YA1NG9H6J0GVNK78
- 03DWA9JNB0RA4G73
- 92GU8P76017MV3LV
- B2B0XMGJU9D8SH94
- KAFKJZ318MYP7WA7
- YFT73HNKBTWUS21E
- 1318NHCXBS9FY8NN
- CGS4ZVQQCCJDR6Y5
- MTWWYPENBENJFX9B
- SR081NXH7V716195
- 7LHK8Y4JCD9XYTYN
Click here to update the list (Come back in a moment if the list doesn’t appear here as we are updating!)
All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.
Enjoy and check the codes we released yesterday.
Codes of yesterday, September 10th
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- ECSMH8ZK763Q
- FF9M2GF14CBF
- FF9MJ476HHXE
- FFMC5GZ8S3J
- FFPLPQXXENMS
- HK9XP6XTE2ET
- JX5NQCM7U5CH
- LH3DHG87XU5U
- Z63GWUBME7GH
- 5G9GCY97UUD4
- 9GJT66GNDCLN
- FF9M2GF14CBF
- FFBCC4QWKLL9
- FFBCEGMPC3HZ
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- FFESPORTS3MU
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- HZX8SUTD33VN
- LH3DHG87XU5U
- SARG886AV5GR
- Z63GWUBME7GH
- ZH6CDBXFDSPN
- 84J9EYTYFSMV
- BQ3679972QVT
- EV4S2C7MMA52
- F2AYSAH5CCQH
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FF9MPGS385PS
- HK9XP6XTE2ET
- MCPPU2ZGBRKG
- PR59EZW4HSZ9
- SJ2VRWXTA2HG
- X59F7V6987MA
How to redeem codes in Free Fire
Step 1: access the “Rewards Redemption Site” through the social network you used to create the profile;
Step 2: enter the 12-digit code you acquired through official means and click “Confirm”.
Okay, by doing this the prize will already be available in your account.
