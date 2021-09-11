top speeds in the Italian GP standings

BOOTS BEAT HAMILTON AND FRONT IN F1 SPRINT RACE IN MONZA | Briefing



Although he took only 16th place for the sprint race this Saturday (11), Nicholas Latifi registered the highest speed in the Formula 1 classification and led the speed trap table. The Williams driver reached 344.6 km/h.

Antonio Giovinazzi did 342.3 km/h and took second place in the fastest speed chart, ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris. Nikita Mazepin took fifth place, escorted by Carlos Sainz. Robert Kubica, who once again covered Kimi Räikkönen’s absence, was seventh: 340.8 km/h.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Valtteri Bottas was the first in the classification, but was in 12th place in the Speed ​​trap (Photo: Mercedes)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Fight between Schumacher and Mazepin takes on airs of unavoidable and tumultuous haas

Daniel Ricciardo, who showed a good pace with the McLaren car, will start only in 5th position and was eighth fastest at 340.2 km/h. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, took the ninth and tenth positions, respectively, and closed the top-10.

In the second half of the list were: Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher, Sergio Pérez, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

Formula 1 starts accelerating again this Saturday from 7:00 am (GMT-3) with free practice 2. The sprint race, or qualifying race, is scheduled for 11:30 am. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

F1 2021, Italian GP, ​​Monza, Speed ​​Trap:

1 NO LATIFI 344.6 two THE GIOVINAZZI 342.3 3 G RUSSELL 341.9 4 NORRIS 341.4 5 N MAZEPIN 341.1 6 C SAINZ 340.9 7 R KUBICA 340.8 8 D RICCIARDO 340.2 9 F ALONSO 339.9 10 L HAMILTON 338.5 11 L STROLL 338.4 12 V BOOTS 338.3 13 M SCHUMACHER 337.8 14 S PEREZ 336.4 15 AND OCON 335.8 16 C LECLERC 335.8 17 M VERSTAPPEN 334.6 18 S VETTEL 334.4 19 P GASLY 334.3 20 Y TSUNODA 332.1