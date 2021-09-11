Tottenham only kicks in the direction of goal and is defeated by Crystal Palace away | english football

Tottenham took the field against Crystal Palace this Saturday with 100% success in the Premier League after three 1-0 wins. However, the good performances before the FIFA Date were not repeated and the Spurs lost the London derby by 3 to 0 giving only one shot towards the goal throughout the match.
Harry Kane, who has not shot at goal for the first time in his entire Premier League career, is fouled during a duel between Tottenham and Crystal Palace — Photo: REUTERS
Ivorian striker Zaha, with a penalty, and Frenchman Edouard, twice, guaranteed the victory of Crystal Palace, who played at home, at Selhurst Park. All the goals were scored after the sending off of defender Tanganga, who got the second yellow card at 13 of the second half.
Edouard, by the way, broke a ten-year mark in the Premier League. Newly signed after being top scorer in the Scottish Premiership, the 23-year-old French striker was the first player to come off the bench and score twice on his debut. The last time this happened was in August 2011, when Sergio Agüero, then debuting with City, made two against Swansea.
Edouard celebrates goal for Crystal Palace — Photo: REUTERS
On the side of Tottenham, which could lose the lead in the English Championship during the fourth round of the English Championship this weekend, the highlight was the (deleted) debut of the Brazilian Emerson Royal. The former Galo full-back was signed from Barcelona in the last market window of the European summer.
Emerson Royal opens for Tottenham in front of Crystal Palace — Photo: REUTERS