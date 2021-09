Trio do Atltico little used and plays for 11 minutes for the national team

Atltico players called up by the Brazilian team, goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and forward Hulk were little used by coach Tite in the triple round of the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup (2022). on the field – and only in the final 11 minutes of the 2-0 victory over Peru, this Thursday, at Arena Pernambuco, in Recife, for the 10th round. Athletic shirt 7 replaced Gabriel, from Flamengo.

In the 1-0 victory over Chile, none of the three left the bench. The trio was also a substitute in the suspended match against Argentina Selection.

Everson, Arana and Hulk report back to Atltico this Saturday morning for training in Rooster City. Then they and the rest of the Alvinegra delegation travel to face Fortaleza, in the capital of Ceará.

The match is scheduled for 4 pm this Sunday, at Arena Castelo, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship – the first of the second round. Atltico is the leader of the competition, with 39 points – six more than third-placed Fortaleza.