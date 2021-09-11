Truck drivers release lanes from the Esplanade of Ministries after 4 days of invasion – 10/09/2021 – Market

After four days of invasion, the demonstrators responsible for 101 trucks occupying the Esplanada dos Ministérios removed the vehicles from the lanes of the area. With the end of the forced interdiction of the avenues, traffic was released up to the height of the Ministry of Health, according to information from the SSP (Secretary of Public Security) of the Federal District.

The point at which traffic flows is practically the same as the barrier set up to prevent access to the National Congress, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and Praça dos Três Poderes.

The barrier should be maintained until Sunday, according to members of the SSP, since protesters remain camped in the Esplanada region and actions are planned for and against the government on Sunday.

The plan is to continue blocking access to the road that leads to the STF, targeted by President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters who attended the demonstration with a coup bias on 7 September.

The 101 trucks blocked Esplanade lanes for four nights and four days, breaking agreements made with public safety authorities and invading prohibited spaces.

The invasion took place on the night of the 6th, with the removal of two blocks. A single barrier remained, at the height of the Itamaraty and close to the Ministry of Health.

Most of the trucks used in the demonstration, with pressure to invade the road that leads to the STF, are linked to companies that operate mainly in agribusiness.

The first to leave were ten trucks carrying the Pro Tork company registration, placed right in front of the Congress, before the isolation grid.

Pro Tork is a company that manufactures motorcycle helmets and equipment. It is headquartered in Paraná. The ten trucks arranged in front of Congress helped in the pressure to invade the road that gives access to the STF.

The reporter contacted the company and sent questions about the reason for sending these trucks to the coup-like act. There was no response.

The four trucks identified with the logo of Grupo Brasil Novo, a logistics company headquartered in Florianópolis, were removed from the road and initially placed in the Esplanada’s central median.

The same was done with the 17 trucks identified as being from Arroz and Feijão Grão Dourado and with the three vehicles with the inscription of Irmãos Chiari Agropecuária and Dez Alimentos, companies in the interior of Goiás. The last two belong to the same owners.

When contacted, Grupo Brasil Novo said it “has no interest in appearing in the media.”

Grão Dourado did not return the article’s questions.

Dez Alimentos, through one of its representatives, stated that the trucks present on the Esplanada belong to truck drivers who provide services to the company with exclusivity in the “one-way cargo”. Even so, according to the company, they would have participated in the demonstration on their own.