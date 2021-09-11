Uber and 99 increase drivers

Amid rising fuel prices and constant complaints from passengers about how difficult it is to request transport by application, the two main companies in the sector in Brazil, Uber and 99, decided to increase the drivers’ earnings.

At Uber, the percentage of increase depends on the category (UberX, Comforto, VIP or Black) and the region — more upscale neighborhoods or those with greater demand pay more. For category X, which brings together most drivers, the readjustments in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo were as follows:

base value: between 10% and 15%

value per minute: between 10% and 35%

value per km: 10% to 15% increase, depending on the area/city.

The fixed rate of 20% to 25% charged to the driver on the value of each trip is extinguished in the country.

A table circulating in groups of drivers shows that in races to Guarulhos airport, for example, the value per minute went from R$ 0.19 to R$ 0.26 (an increase of 40%), while the gain per kilometer increased from R$1.05 to R$1.21 (15%).

In note to Tilt, 99 did not detail how its tariff review works. “Through its technology, 99 has carried out thousands of tests in dozens of Brazilian cities, with the objective of reviewing the drivers’ earnings. In addition, it launched a package of actions that, among other measures, will reset rates in days , times and specific cities so that partners get the full value of the race.”

“Account does not close”

This is the first increase made by Uber in six years of operation in Brazil – only adjustments to reduce earnings had already been made. But with the rise of fuel and the cost of maintenance and car rental, this percentage is still insufficient to meet the demands of the category.

The review of fares was only carried out after an avalanche of complaints from passengers about canceled trips and longer waiting times to get a car. Drivers would be rejecting shorter runs, as they do not pay off financially, and some would even have abandoned the platform.

A survey by Amasp (Association of Application Drivers) indicates a 28% drop in the number of application drivers in São Paulo in 2021. In the last year, gasoline increased about 40%, surpassing R$ 6 per liter, and the ethanol over 60%, according to IBGE; car rental rose 30%.

Now, there has been an increase in demand for the application service, with the advance of vaccination and the reopening of schools and commerce during normal hours. This highlighted the problem of an account that does not close.

“It is important to emphasize that, at this time, the economic crisis affects everyone and it is necessary to maintain the balance of the operation: offering gains and generating demand for drivers, while providing efficient, safe and affordable transport for passengers” , declared the 99 in note.

Sought, Uber did not comment until the publication of this text.