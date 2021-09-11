Uber and 99 increase racing price

The two major passenger transport applications in the country, Uber and 99, announced this Friday (10) that they will increase the value of the races. According to the Folha de S. Paulo website, the platforms said that the readjustments seek to offset the increase in fuel prices, which impacted transport services per application, as the number of drivers who cancel trips whose displacement does not compensate is increasing. the expense. The apps also detected a growing movement of drivers handing over cars to rental companies and failing to provide the service.

In the case of Uber, the readjustment will be up to 35% for UberX travel, the application’s most popular category, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. In other cities, including Salvador, the increase can reach 50% depending on the category. According to the company, the driver’s earnings depend on the time and place in which he works, but the minimum on all trips rose to R$ 5. At 99, the increase goes from 10% to 25% to “balance the platform, offering more gains for partners and maintaining the accessibility of the service for passengers”. The readjustment applies to more than 20 metropolitan regions, including the capital of Bahia.

Folha, Uber and 99 stated that the demand for travel is growing thanks to the advance of vaccination. And that drivers are empowered to choose which races they want to do.