Uber and 99 review driver payments after complaints about cancellations

Transport application drivers such as Uber and the 99 (formerly 99 taxis) have been suffering from the increase in gasoline, which in some stations in the country has already reached the R$7 mark. Problems with the price of car rentals also directly interfere in the professionals’ work. As a result, complaints among users grew, related to cancellations and waiting time for drivers, but they are scarce today in relation to demand.

In this context, this week Uber changed its price list, to try to improve the return of its employees. The company announced last Tuesday that, in Brazil, the fixed rate of 20% to 25% charged to the driver on the value of each race is extinguished. The app even claims that the value will not be added to the consumer.

The amount of change traveled was changed, from BRL 0.90 to BRL 1.03 per kilometer traveled, an increase of 14.5%, as well as what is paid for travel time, readjusted by 17%, from R$0.12 to R$0.14 per minute.

“With the constant increase in fuel, Uber has intensified its efforts to help partner drivers reduce their costs, with partnerships that offer discounts on fuel, for example, as well as reviewing and adjusting the earnings of partner drivers in several cities. In the metropolitan region of São Paulo, for example, the values ​​of earnings with UberX trips were readjusted by up to 35% this week”, says Uber in a note sent to CNN Brasil Business.

99 also announced, on Thursday (9), that it will readjust its paytable. In a statement, the company states that “it is following the constant increases in fuel prices and their negative effects on the category” and that “in view of this scenario, it has been implementing several measures to contribute to more gains for partner drivers.”

“At this moment, the economic crisis affects everyone and it is necessary to maintain the operation’s balance: offering gains and generating demand for drivers, while providing efficient and affordable transport for passengers,” continued 99.

According to Eduardo Lima de Souza, president of the Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp), the association has been working on the adjustment since 2016. “We have not had an adjustment in fares since 2015, fuel has gone up dozens of times in this period, as well as inflation. So this readjustment is much lower than what the class needs. It does not supply or alleviate the financial situation faced, but it is something”, he says.