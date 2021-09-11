Understand how the attack on the Twin Towers happened

When the first plane hit the Twin Towers in the morning of September 11, 2001, the Americans tried to understand what had happened on the island of Manhattan. What, at first, might seem like a plane crash has become the attack that has marked the history of the United States and the world.

Between the first and second plane reach the World Trade Center (WTC) there was a time gap of about 20 minutes.

The company’s first flight American Airlines, reaches the north tower at 8:46 am local time. The second attack takes place at 9:03 am – and reveals the scale of the horror of that morning on Manhattan Island, in New York – ruling out any possibility of an accident. At that time, America was under attack.

The September 11 attacks complete 20 years this Saturday.

In the south tower, the plane with 76 passengers – including five terrorists – and 11 crew members hits and destroys escape routes from the 99th floor to the 93rd floor. Americans and employees of the WTC who were above the 93rd floor had no way out of the building. Shocking images of people jumping from the tops of buildings dotted press coverage at the time.

The Boeing 767 that is taken by terrorists to the north tower can hold up to 200 passengers. That morning, the flight had departed Boston for Los Angeles.

In the attack on the south tower, another plane hits and destroys from the 85th to the 78th floor. Despite the damage, one of the emergency stairs became operational and allowed people from the higher floors to descend while the Fire Department entered the area.

Despite being hit last, the south tower is the first to collapse, at 9:59 am local time. The north tower comes down at 10:28.

Currently, at the site where the towers once stood, there is a memorial about the victims and a museum.