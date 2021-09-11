Unimed Anápolis opens almost 20 vacancies to hire employees

Unimed Anápolis is undergoing expansion of teams and, therefore, opened a selection process with almost 20 vacancies to hire new employees in the city.
Altogether, there are 18 opportunities, 13 for immediate start and another 05 for the reserve registration. Check out:
- 01 vacancy for Financial Coordinator
- 01 vacancy for Financial Analyst
- 02 vacancies for Administrative Assistants
- 03 vacancies for Nursing Technicians
- 02 vacancies for Internship in Nursing
- 01 vacancy for Internship in Administration and/or Law
- 01 vacancy for Biomedical
- 01 vacancy for Warehouse Assistant
- 01 vacancy for Occupational Safety Technician
- 05 reservation vacancies for Service Operator (Call Center)
To Portal 6, the company informed that those interested must be available to work from Monday to Friday, during business hours.
All contractors will receive food vouchers, fuel vouchers, health and dental plans, parking at the company and daycare assistance.
Resumes should be sent to the email [email protected], putting the name of the vacancy in the subject field.
Those who prefer can also attach the document through the Unimed website, in the “Work with us” area.