Unimed Anápolis opens almost 20 vacancies to hire employees

Unimed Anápolis is undergoing expansion of teams and, therefore, opened a selection process with almost 20 vacancies to hire new employees in the city.

Altogether, there are 18 opportunities, 13 for immediate start and another 05 for the reserve registration. Check out:

01 vacancy for Financial Coordinator 01 vacancy for Financial Analyst 02 vacancies for Administrative Assistants 03 vacancies for Nursing Technicians 02 vacancies for Internship in Nursing 01 vacancy for Internship in Administration and/or Law 01 vacancy for Biomedical 01 vacancy for Warehouse Assistant 01 vacancy for Occupational Safety Technician 05 reservation vacancies for Service Operator (Call Center)



To Portal 6, the company informed that those interested must be available to work from Monday to Friday, during business hours.

All contractors will receive food vouchers, fuel vouchers, health and dental plans, parking at the company and daycare assistance.

Resumes should be sent to the email [email protected], putting the name of the vacancy in the subject field.

Those who prefer can also attach the document through the Unimed website, in the “Work with us” area.