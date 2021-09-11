Unimed laboratory celebrates one year with promotions for customers

Unimed Riomafra laboratory completed a year since its inauguration. And to commemorate the date, the medical cooperative launched a special campaign for the month of September.

During the entire period, Unimed Riomafra customers will not pay co-participation in laboratory tests performed in the laboratory. The co-participation fee corresponds to a percentage of the value of each procedure.

“Our objective is to offer advantages, as a way of thanking our clients for this year dedicated to the health and care of the population of Rio de Janeiro”, says the laboratory team.

Located on Avenida Coronel Severiano Maia, the laboratory has a mix of its own services and offers practicality and agility in meeting the growing demand for exams in the region. After a year of operations, the space continues to invest in health and state-of-the-art technology, combined with the standards of ambience and service already established by Unimed.

the laboratory open from Monday to Friday from 6 am to 12 pm and on Saturdays from 7 am to 11 am. The clinic is open from Monday to Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Service

Unimed Riomafra Laboratory

Avenida Coronel Severiano Maia, 718, Vila Buenos Aires

(47) 3643-6086