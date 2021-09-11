Union charges, and PLR Caixa 2021 will be paid this Friday 10

In response to the claim of the Union of Bank Workers of São Paulo, Osasco and region, Caixa Econômica Federal informed this Friday that it will pay the first installment (advance) of the PLR ​​Caixa 2021 and the PLR ​​Social this Friday. According to the Collective Labor Convention (CCT) of the category, the bank could pay until September 30th.

Caixa will pay, on Friday 10th, 50% of the total PLR amount (advance), and the adjustment of this amount will be made on the 20th, less taxes due.

“PLR and PLR Social are an achievement of Caixa employees, the result of the struggle with the union movement. The entities representing Caixa workers are charging the bank with a calculation memory and, if any amount is different, the appropriate measures will be taken”, says Tamara Siqueira, director of the São Paulo Bank Workers Union and Caixa employee.

In addition to maintaining all the clauses of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the banking category will this year have an adjustment of 10.97% on salaries, VA and VR, on the fixed and additional installments and ceiling of the PLR ​​and other amounts (13th basket, allowance nursery/babysitter, transportation voucher, funeral assistance, professional retraining, among others). The readjustment corresponds to the replacement of inflation (INPC between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021) plus a real increase of 0.5%

The banking category will be one of the few in Brazil to achieve a readjustment above inflation this year.

PLR Caixa is the achievement of employees, with the Union

The PLR ​​of bank employees is an important achievement of the category – along with the union movement –, which was the first to guarantee this right in the National Collective Labor Convention, in 1995.

Since then, PLR has gone through many adjustments and improvements, resulting in ever-increasing amounts for bank employees. Nothing fairer, since it is the bank workers who build the profits of financial institutions with their workforce. Through the PLR, a part of this profit is destined to workers who can thus increase their annual remuneration.

PLR Social Caixa – A struggle for employees

The PLR ​​Social Caixa Econômica Federal is the result of the struggle of workers and representative entities. The achievement of the PLR ​​Social CEF is the result of the 2010 Unified National Campaign (salary campaign) and was a way of valuing workers for their work related to social programs of the federal government, operated by the public bank.

In 2020, it was the first time that a Caixa management disrespected workers by changing the payment of PLR Social Caixa. The union movement demands that the PLR ​​Social Caixa Econômica Federal 2021 is paid in the manner determined by the Collective Labor Agreement 2021 (ACT PLR Caixa 2021).

This year, due to the two-year agreement, won in 2020, bank employees have already defined an increase above inflation for the readjustments in wages, other funds and PLR Caixa Federal 2021, in addition to all the rights guaranteed in the Collective Labor Convention and in the specific collective bargaining agreements of public banks, valid until August 31, 2022.