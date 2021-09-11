United thrashed Newcastle with Cristiano Ronaldo’s show and took the lead

Cristiano Ronaldo is back! And the debut was gala! After 12 years, the Portuguese returned to Old Trafford and commanded the victory of Manchester United by 4 to 1. In front of the Newcastle, an old victim of the attacker, the star scored twice, while Bruno Fernandes and Lingard scored the other two, and the leadership of the Premier League is from red devils.

The first half had United as the protagonist. With more possession and cornering Newcastle, the red devils had the main chances.

However, the magpies scared exploring the counterattack. First with Willock and then with Longstaff.

But the day was really Cristiano Ronaldo’s. The Portuguese ace, who had already driven the United fans crazy with a kick into the net from the outside, scored at the end of the first half.

In the 46th minute, Greenwood made a good play on the right, cleared it to the middle and risked. Woodman missed, rebounded and left the ball at CR7’s feet. The ace just had the job of pushing into the net and blowing up Old Trafford.

In the final stage, however, Newcastle made use of the counterattack and drew. In a good move by Almirón, Saint-Maximin was fired and fixed for Manquillo. The Spaniard beat De Gea and left everything the same.

But nobody would spoil Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut, because he wouldn’t let it. At 16, the star received it from Shaw, hit his left leg, the ball went under Woodman’s leg and entered.

Bruno Fernandes also appeared in the victory. At 34, the midfielder risked a shot from outside the area and sent the ball into the angle, with no chance of defense for the Newcastle goalkeeper.

The victory turned into a rout. In the 46th minute, Lingard, who had entered the final stage, made the fourth and closed the triumph at Old Trafford.

Party for CR7

Manchester United fans showed that, even after 12 years, the love for the Portuguese star remained. Before the match, thousands of shirts with the star’s name and the number 7, as well as Portuguese flags, crowded around Old Trafford.

Inside the stadium, with the presence of Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands, there was a lot of celebration for the Portuguese striker’s return to Manchester.

The guy: Cristiano Ronaldo

The game could not have another character. After 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo came back to Old Trafford and drove Manchester United fans crazy with every moment he touched the ball.

The icing on the cake was the two goals. Opportunist as always, the Portuguese took advantage of Woodman’s failure, pushed into the net and scored the first.

The second came at 16 of the final stage. The ace received from Shaw, hit the left and puffed out the nets. The triumph was worth the leadership.

Championship status

With the result, United went to 10 points, counted on the Tottenham’s stumble in the round and took the lead in the Premier League.

Newcastle continues with only 1 point, in the 18th placement, in the relegation zone…

upcoming games

Manchester United will return to the field next Tuesday (14) by Champions League. away from home, the red devils make their debut in the group stage against the young boys.

Newcastle will only return to the field on Friday (17). At St. James Park, face the United Leeds by the Premier League.

Datasheet

Manchester United 4 x 1 Newcastle

goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (2x), Bruno Fernandes and Lingard (Manchester United); manquillo (Newcastle)

MANCHESTER UNITED: Of Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire and Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Greenwood (Van de Beek), Sancho (Lingard) and Bruno Fernandes (Martial); Cristiano Ronaldo. Technician: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

NEWCASTLE: Woodman; Hayden, Lascelles and Clark (Lewis); Maquillo (Murphy), Almirón, Willock (Hendrick), Longstaff and Ritchie; Saint-Maximin and Joelinton.Technician: Steve Bruce