Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease

A study by the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) in the United States showed that people not vaccinated against covid-19 are 11 times more likely to die from the disease. The survey also found that in the summer, when the delta variant became dominant, these citizens were 4.5 times more likely to become infected and 10 times more likely to be hospitalized.

In addition, two other reports published today found that even amidst many cases of the most contagious strain, vaccines retained most of their ability to keep those infected out of the hospital.

The CDC survey was based on data collected by the agency’s hospitalization surveillance network and examined more than 600,000 cases of the disease across the country between April and July.

Delta variant protection

A second study looked at the effectiveness of immunizers against the delta variant, which is considered to be more contagious. Vaccines remained highly effective, with more than 90% efficacy, against hospitalization among children under 65 years of age. Protection, however, declines somewhat for people aged 65 and over, dropping to just under 80%.

The third survey had similar results. Overall, the data indicated that covid-19 vaccines offer strong protection against hospitalizations and deaths, but among adults over 75, they are at 76%.

North American data also showed differences between immunizers. They indicate, for example, that the dose of Moderna is more effective in preventing hospitalizations in individuals of all ages than those of Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.

Based on the cases of more than 32,000 people admitted to emergency rooms, emergency rooms and hospitals, that of Moderna proved to be 95% effective, that of Pfizer, 80%, and that of J&J, 60%.

* With information from Reuters.