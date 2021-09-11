US: unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from covid – News

People who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 are 11 times more likely to die from the disease than those who have been immunized, according to a new study by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) published on Friday (10).

The study also indicates that Moderna’s vaccine is slightly more effective in preventing hospitalizations than the other two licensed in the United States: Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen.

The first of the studies was based on an analysis of more than 600,000 covid-19 cases in the US between April and mid-July, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced during a White House pandemic team press conference.

“Those who were not vaccinated were about four and a half times more likely to get covid-19, more than ten times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die from the disease,” explained Rochelle Walensky.

The study reviewed infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in 13 US states at a time when the delta variant, which now accounts for 99% of all covid-19 cases in the United States, was already “the predominant variant circulating in the country “.

Rochelle Walensky said the survey “provides even more evidence of the power of vaccination” against covid-19, at a time when about 25% of the US population eligible to be vaccinated is still reluctant to do so.

Effectiveness of vaccines

The second study, on the effectiveness of each brand of vaccine in preventing hospitalizations, was based on an analysis of approximately 32,000 patients treated in hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms in the country in nine American states, between June and early August .

Patients who received the full dose of Moderna vaccine had 95% protection against hospitalization due to covid-19, while for those vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNTech, this percentage was 80% and 60% with Janssen.

This conclusion is similar to that reached in August by another study of the Mayo Clinic health system, which has not yet been reviewed by other professionals, but according to which the Moderna vaccine was more effective in preventing infections with the delta variant.

According to a study released today by the CDC, Moderna’s vaccine is also more effective in preventing trips to the emergency room (92%), followed by Pfizer/BioNTech (77%) and Janssen (65%).

The report does not explain the reason for the advantage of the Moderna vaccine, although some experts point to the fact that the mRNA dose from this injection is triple that of Pfizer/BioNTech, or because of the longer interval between the first and the second dose, reported the newspaper “The Washington Post”.

According to the CDC, 53.3% of Americans received the full dose of covid-19 vaccine, including 62.4% of those over 12 years of age.