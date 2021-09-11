Vaccination reduces by half the risk of persistent covid, according to research – 10/09/2021

A study by King’s College London, UK found that the risk of an adult having persistent Covid-19 — when symptoms last longer — drops by half with the full vaccination schedule. In addition, the full application of doses reduces the probability of hospitalization by 73%.

The researchers analyzed data from 1,240,009 people who took the first dose of any coronavirus vaccine, of whom 971,504 had also received the second injection. Participants recorded any symptoms, tests and vaccination schedule in an app that measures the impacts of Covid-19 in the UK. Unimmunized individuals were also followed to serve as a control group.

Conclusion: the appearance of symptoms in fully vaccinated adults was less frequent. Also, when they did appear, these signs tended to be milder and disappear quickly. This means that even if a person develops Covid-19 after immunization, they are unlikely to suffer from its longer-term consequences.

The results of the study, published in the scientific period The Lancet Infectious Diseases, confirm that the complete vaccine scheme increases the body’s immune response against Sars-CoV-2, ruling out severe cases, lasting symptoms, hospitalizations and new deaths.

However, the English article warns people more prone to complications from the coronavirus, such as the elderly. Age, combined with certain health conditions, increases the probability of becoming infected and falling ill by up to two times, even after vaccination. The researchers suggest developing specific strategies for these audiences, including a booster dose and control of the spread of the virus in the community.