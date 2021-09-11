Valentina Francavilla is announced as a participant

Valentina Francavilla was announced as one of the participants in “A Fazenda 2021”. Record TV started releasing yesterday the list of pedestrians for the 13th edition of the reality show. Italian, she has been the stage assistant of the presenter Ratinho since 2009.

Presented by Adriane Galisteu, “A Fazenda 2021”, 13th edition of the reality show, starts on September 14th. Besides Valentina, reality show has already confirmed Tati Quebra Barraco, Nego do Borel, Dayane Mello, Mussunzinho and other famous names.

Assistant considers Mouse a ‘daddy’

In 2017, Valentina Francavilla, stage assistant to presenter Carlos Massa, o Ratinho, suffered an abortion and was surprised by the wave of solidarity she received from the communicator and the program’s staff.

To UOL, at the time, she said that Mouse was very supportive. “He texted me every day, ‘are you okay? He and my director, Walter Scaramujo. I was very surprised. Mouse was a great daddy”, guaranteed Valentina.

Radical change

Months after suffering the abortion, Valentina Francavilla announced a new pregnancy. During Giuseppe’s pregnancy, the Italian-Brazilian actress gained 40 kilos, but managed to eliminate 23, with the help of appetite suppressants and cream to prevent wrinkles and stretch marks in the belly region.

She recently showed a “before and after responsa”. “Only those who follow me really know about my fight! Here’s the result minus 23 kg”, wrote Valentina in an Instagram post, receiving praise from her followers.

Valentina criticized Preta Gil’s body

In 2019, Valentina Francville caused controversy by criticizing the body of Preta Gil. She commented in a post on a gossip page, saying the singer doesn’t accept herself as she is. “Do you know what’s real? She doesn’t love herself as she is. So much so that she’s had countless plastic surgery, liposuction, diets.”

The comment ended up making some of her followers angry and Valentina recorded some videos justifying herself, but repeating that she doesn’t think Preta’s body is beautiful. “I expose my opinion to whoever it hurts,” he declared at the time.

Marília Mendonça mocked SBT assistant

Marília Mendonça joined the fight to defend Preta Gil after a comment made by Valentina Francavilla. “A beautiful and natural woman like that has every right to judge others *contains irony*”, said the singer at the time.

Then Valentina countered the sertaneja, visibly nervous. “Marília Mendonça made me mad, no one called you in the conversation, girl. What moral do you have to say that I’m not natural? What moral do you have, huh, pretty?!

A Fazenda 13: See confirmed participants in the new edition of the reality show

Victor Pecoraro is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 9

Victor Pecoraro

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .

Reproduction/Instagram

Mussunzinho is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 9

little mussun

Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.

Reproduction/Instagram

Liziane Gutierrez is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Record TV

3 / 9

Liziane Gutierrez

Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.

Playback / Record TV

Nego do Borel is indicted for bodily injury against ex-girlfriend - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 9

Borel

Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).

Reproduction/Instagram

Tati Quebra Barraco is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 9

Tati Breaks Shack

Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.

Reproduction/Instagram

BBB 21: Arcrebian, second eliminated from reality - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 9

arcrebian

Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.

Reproduction/Instagram

Mileide Mihaile - Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

7 / 9

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.

Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

Dayane Mello, Brazilian participant of Big Brother Italy - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 9

Dayane Mello

Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Valentina Francavilla is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 9

Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla is stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT)

Reproduction/Instagram