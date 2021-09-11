Vanderson and Kannemann at the bank? J.Robert holder? After tests, Felipão indicates Grêmio to face Ceará

During the long period without games, the coaching staff tested a number of alternatives, making changes throughout the week; the team is on track

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari had time to prepare the Guild aiming at the confrontation on Sunday (12), against the Ceará. With the postponement of the match against Atlético-MG, Tricolor Gaucho was able to calmly prepare for the confrontation valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, which will mark the opening of the second round.

During training at CT Luiz Carvalho, Felipão tested a series of alternatives. The main changes performed by the coach were in the defensive system. the left back Guilherme Guedes appeared as a novelty, while Rafinha, who had been acting improvised in the last games, took the place of Vanderson on the right.

In the center of defense, the Argentine Walter Kannemann he was also out of the team considered starting at some points, with the young ruan being watched. In the offensive sector, Jhonata Robert, featured in a test with the transition team at Brasileirão de Aspirantes, emerges as an alternative to Ferreira on the left side.

Despite the tests, the tendency is for both Tricolor to return to active use with the same structure that had been used and adjustments in the team, according to information from the website “Globoesporte.com”. In defense, Vanderson should resume the post on the right, with Rafinha acting on the left, while Kannemann is the favorite to act alongside Geromel.

The holder in goal also entered the debate, but Gabriel Chapecó was praised in the no-game period and should stay on the team. After representing Paraguay and Colombia, respectively, in the qualifiers, Villasanti and Borja are expected in Porto Alegre. The likely team has: Chapecó; Vanderson (Guedes), Geromel, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Alisson, Campaz and Ferreira (J. Robert); Borja.