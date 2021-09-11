Vasco’s organized fans invade the club and protest on the premises

The atmosphere at Vasco was already tense and the defeat by Avaí by 3-1 last Monday (06) heated things up even more. Coach Lisca left the position of coach of the team and Fernando Diniz was announced, but the fans are still angry with the Cruzmaltina direction and went to protest in São Januário this Friday (10).

The fans entered the club’s premises. On the internet, videos circulate of people protesting in the presidency room asking for Jorge Salgado and the rest of the directors to show up. Look: