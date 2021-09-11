Vasco’s organized fans invade the club and protest on the premises

The atmosphere at Vasco was already tense and the defeat by Avaí by 3-1 last Monday (06) heated things up even more. Coach Lisca left the position of coach of the team and Fernando Diniz was announced, but the fans are still angry with the Cruzmaltina direction and went to protest in São Januário this Friday (10).
The fans entered the club’s premises. On the internet, videos circulate of people protesting in the presidency room asking for Jorge Salgado and the rest of the directors to show up. Look:
Police tried to contain the entry of fans, who claim that the club “is the fans” and repeated several times: “Vasco is ours”. They also complained about the fact that there is no one at the club and that the players are off duty while the team is in the situation it is in, being 9th in the second division. They also stressed that ‘it’s just the beginning.’
Vasco’s next commitment is against CRB, next Thursday (16), at 7 pm (GMT), at the Estádio Rei Pelé. phase of transition from one technician to another.