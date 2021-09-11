VIDEO: Afghan journalists arrested and beaten by Taliban | World

Two Afghan journalists were beaten by the Taliban after being detained while covering a peaceful protest by women in the capital Kabul on Tuesday, which was violently repressed (see the video above and the photos below) .

The UN said on Friday (10) that at least four people were killed in the act and denounced that the response of the extremist group to demonstrations has been increasingly violent, with the use of live ammunition, batons and whips in Afghanistan.

“For about 10 minutes, about seven or eight people beat us as much as they could. They raised sticks and beat us with all their might,” journalist Taqi Daryabi said. “After they beat us, after they saw that we had passed out, they took us to lock us in a cell.”

“No matter how hard I tried to tell them I was a reporter and I wasn’t inciting violence, they didn’t listen. They even made fun of me. They said, ‘Are you a reporter? Do you show these protests and spread them around?’ I just screamed,” reports the other journalist, Neamat Naghdi.

Zaki Daryabi, founder and editor-in-chief of the newspaper “Etilaat Roz”, where the two work, shared images of the injuries on social media: one of them was on holiday with large red marks on his lower back and legs and the other, with similar marks on the shoulder and arm.

Daryabi and Naghdi were also left with bruises and cuts on their faces and were taken to hospital.

The Taliban has promised that it will allow the media to act and respect human rights, although Afghans and the international community doubt the promise.

Asked about the attacks, a Taliban spokesman who declined to be identified said that any attacks on journalists would be investigated.

Protests, particularly those led by women, pose a challenge for the new Taliban government, which is trying to convey an image of greater moderation to the West (despite reality to the contrary).

In addition to the crackdown on Tuesday’s act, another demonstration by women was dispersed on Saturday (4) with tear gas and pepper spray.

On August 18, three days after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul and returned to power after 20 years, at least three people died after the extremist group cracked down on a protest in Jalalabad (see the video below).

The editor-in-chief of “Etilaat Roz” stated that the beatings send a chilling message to the media in Afghanistan, where an independent press, largely financed by Western donors, has developed over the past 20 years.

“Five colleagues were held in a detention center for more than four hours, and during those four hours two of our colleagues were beaten and brutally tortured,” the newspaper’s editor-in-chief told Reuters news agency.

“Respect journalists, respect freedom of expression,” said Naghdi. “This is our demand to the international community, to move, make a demand, apply some pressure on the Islamic Emirate so that no journalist is beaten like us.”

