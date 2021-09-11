Video shows an emotional moment when an architect announces at the altar that he changed boyfriend in RJ: “I made a mistake for 20 years”; watch

This Tuesday (7), the architect Eder Meneghine shocked 120 of his family and closest friends with a “plot twist” worthy of the cinema. That’s because, during his wedding, on Ilha da Gigóia, in Rio de Janeiro, the decorator revealed that he had changed boyfriends. My God!

Previously, the businessman was committed to the 23-year-old Dyl Reis from Minas Gerais. However, who went up to the altar with Eder was an old love – her ex-boyfriend, the 44-year-old chef Hugo Oliveira. In an emotional speech, Meneghine revealed what motivated the decision, which took place less than 24 hours before the ceremony.

“I messed up [durante] twenty years of my life. I messed up twenty years on something that could have really worked out”, he confessed. “I had to change the documents and let you know the following: I changed fiance. But I changed from yesterday to today. Yesterday, at eight o’clock at night, I changed boyfriends. Because at eight o’clock at night, I realized that the person who would be here now, marrying me, would not be the person in my life”, he said, eliciting cheers from the guests.

“So I didn’t hesitate, I just switched. But I’m getting married today because I need to get married at 60 years old. It’s time to get married. So, surprisingly, I invited Hugo to marry me”, he declared, visibly moved. In the sequence, it is possible to see Hugo entering the party space in tears. As he walked down the aisle, to the sound of the Italian classic “Com Te Partirò”, the chef received many kisses, hugs and jubilant encouragements from the guests. Take your handkerchief and look at:

Architect change of groom on the eve of the wedding pic.twitter.com/KgLzQ3rAbf — Only Media (@MediasSo) September 10, 2021

In an interview with G1, the lovebirds revealed more behind-the-scenes details. According to the architect, for two months, he organized his dream party and paid a hefty sum for it — more than R$ 250,000 was spent on decoration, structure and services. However, hours before the event, Eder and Dyl had a disagreement that resulted in the couple’s sudden separation.

“I knew him relatively little. We liked each other and I took him to live with me in my house. Over time, I wanted to make this wedding party, as I have done for many people, many artists. And I said to him: ‘Let’s get married?’ But he’s 23 years old and I’m 60. I intended to be happy. And I thought it would be”, commented the carioca.

Still, he didn’t give up on the long-awaited party and it was at this point that he had an epiphany. Meneghine sought out her ex-love, Hugo, with whom she maintained a great friendship after the breakup. “I lived for almost 20 years with my great companion, a fabulous chef. The person responsible even for forwarding what I managed to build with my restaurants. I thought about giving this man, who was always right with me, the opportunity I was going to give to a person who has never done anything for me”, reflected Eder.

“Why not marry this person who was always right with me and guarantee him the civil rights he deserves? Why not guarantee a quality future? In fact, it’s not that he’s the great love of my life, but I found out in that difficult moment that I was in the figure of Hugo Oliveira, the greatest friend and partner of my entire life. And I never gave him the opportunity he deserved”, continued.

According to the pair, the invitation was made like that, out of the blue. “You are the guy in my life. Will you marry me tomorrow?”asked Meneghine, who received an immediate and positive response from the chef, filled with a lot of emotion. The surprise was also very big for the guests. “At that time it was crazy. There were people passed out, more than 20 minutes of applause, a vibration with hats in the air. Total ecstasy. The party was 10 times better than it would have been. The event lasted eight hours and 150 bottles of Italian sparkling wine”, recalled the architect.

“No one there will ever forget that night, that much I’m sure. But it won’t be because of the beauty of the place or the quality of the food and drink. But for the surprise, for the experience they had at that moment”, observed Meneghine.

To the vehicle, the businessman also stated that he shared his story, as he wants to inspire other people. “If I can do this, I will be done. Never go through what I went through. Because I was good, honest, affectionate, companion and actually met someone who didn’t have the vision like mine. People sometimes just think about favoring themselves in a relationship with the other”, he said.

“I was happy with the adhesion of friends, with the party, with Hugo’s decision. I am not a person who believes in God, but I will say from the bottom of my heart: even if you want to draw your path, your destiny, you are nothing if you are not in the hands of a superior force. No novel writer has written a plot like this”, ended.