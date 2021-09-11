Viih Tube shows its 400 m² duplex coverage in São Paulo

Viih Tube, actress, YouTuber and former “BBB 21” participant, opened the doors of his new duplex penthouse in Morumbi, São Paulo, and showed details of the 400 m² property in an interview with Casa Vogue Brasil.

At 21, the actress, who was born in Sorocaba and has lived alone in the city of São Paulo since she was 18, said that she was delighted with the new house on her first visit and that the acquisition was the realization of a dream:

It was the first house I visited and I said: ‘This is it!’. […] It was a learning experience not having programmed this house and, even so, having come so soon. […] It’s the place I most trust to unburden myself, to talk about myself with my mother, my father, my aunt, my boyfriend. My corner means a lot to me. I’m really valuing what I’ve achieved, it wasn’t easy, I worked hard, I worked a lot since I was very young to achieve this. I’m very happy, it’s very unique to see a little place that you planned, broke everything and made your face. viih tube

After a period of renovations of about a year and a half, the penthouse has a large living room, dining and kitchen, cinema, spa, indoor elevator, outdoor area with swimming pool, hot tub and a gourmet space, decorated in a classic style, in rose gold tones and marbled effect.

“I’m in love with roses, and when I saw it, I decorated the whole house like this. From the living room pillows to the kitchen faucet, everything has rose gold,” explained Viih. “I didn’t know what it was like to love things from home,” she cheered as she showed off items like her refrigerator and a slatted LED panel in the entryway.

YouTuber was amused to say that it lacked having been more decisive in the process of renovating the house, but that it has matured with the experience. “To be honest, it wasn’t as simple as people think. I should have been more decisive in the beginning, because, in the end, I broke the whole house,” he joked.

The ex-BBB drew special attention to her bathroom. “It’s not even my bathroom, I said I like a bathroom and then I invested in mine. My boyfriend and I have a habit of taking a shower together, one encourages the other, because you know that bathing isn’t really my thing” , she joked, recalling her “BBB 21” fame.

“I’m a person who has always idealized things a lot. I’ve always wanted to achieve a perfection that doesn’t exist at all in my life, […] so it was a learning experience not having programmed this house and, even so, having come so soon. I didn’t plan on having my own home when I was 19, but I think it’s amazing to know that I managed to conquer it without having idealized it so much, as I do with everything in my life.”

In cinema, Viih mounted a wall with records of the important moments of his career, along with the “canceled” sign:

No, it’s not mockery, it’s not pride. On the contrary, it’s a way of accepting who I am, my story, because it wasn’t such a smooth path as I always wanted. viih tube

