Virginia Fonseca, Zé Felipe’s wife, is criticized for absurd purchase

Virginia Fonseca, singer’s wife Joe Felipe, posted on his Instagram this Thursday (09), a photo where he showed his new purchase, with a price that is chilling. In her publication she says: ” As a businesswoman does not have a cool pen to sign the contracts that are to come, if God wants many!!!!! Hahahaha“Wrote Virginia.

Soon after its post, rumors emerged that the pen would have an estimated value of 7,700 thousand reais. According to previous posts by the influencer, this isn’t the first time she’s surprised her followers with high-end purchases.

Since your post had repercussions on social networks, internet users did not stop commenting: ” The bic scratches the same way! Ostentation is badass”, writes follower. “This money would end the hunger of many people”, continued another follower.

Some days ago, Virginia Fonseca published a photo where he held a sock for his daughter Maria Alice that supposedly would be worth 515 reais. YouTuber always posts about her routine with her daughter and her husband Joe Felipe.

Virginia Fonseca before fame

Good, Virginia was born in Connecticut, in the United States, on April 6, 1999. Her father, Portuguese, and her Brazilian mother, met in the United States, however, Virginia came to Brazil at just three years of age.

The influencer began her career at age 17, where, at the suggestion of a friend, she decided to open a channel on YouYube. With little time on the open channel, it already had over 100,000 subscribers.

Until now, Virginia has 25.3 million followers. married the singer Joe Felipe, son of Leonardo, who is also a singer. The couple bore a fruit: their daughter Maria Alice.

