Vitão opens the game and reveals that the family was threatened during their relationship with Luísa Sonza: ‘It was very painful’

In an interview with OtaLab, by Otaviano Costa, 22-year-old singer Vitão opened up about his family, threats and his former relationship with Luísa Sonza.

During the conversation with Otaviano, the artist stated that some internet users haters even threatened his family, while dating Luísa. “It was very painful for them. They were very concerned about threats even against them, my mother, my grandmother, my father. The guys are very clueless on the internet. They were well shaken for a while, but we held on tight, like a family,” he said.

At the time of the attacks, the musician’s family became concerned about his mental health. “My parents suffered more than me from this whole tape, honestly. Father’s love, right? I don’t know what it is yet, but it’s a thing that surpasses anything in this life”, he commented.

Vitão also revealed that, even with fear, the family has always supported his career. “They never got to say ‘get off the f*** there’, because, like it or not, thanks to this support I’m able to help the family, give us a better life, and it’s always been my kid’s dream . They never wanted me to give up”, he revealed.

During the interview, the singer was still sincere when commenting on men who like to stalk their ex-girlfriend after the end of the relationship. Asked if he stalkeia Sonza, Vitão said: “I hate to do this because it hurts my heart so much”.

