Vivo Fibra arrives in seven new cities in Brazil with internet of up to 600 Mega

The operator Vivo announced this Friday (10) the expansion of the plans ‘Vivo Fibra’ to seven new cities in Brazil, allowing the company’s customers to contract plans with up to 600 Mega speed, in addition to also receiving a dual band router with frequencies of 2.4 Ghz or 5 Ghz. As its name suggests, Vivo Fibra uses a fiber optic network (FTTH) to take the connection to the customers’ homes, thus it is possible to obtain high speeds and stability in the service even when there are several devices connected to the Internet simultaneously.

The technology was made available in the cities of Itapevi (SP), Cataguases (MG), Extrema (MG), Ponte Nova (MG), Santa Cruz de Minas (MG), Pedro Leopoldo (MG) and Cariacica (ES), which are now count on a new plan with download speeds of up to 600 Mega and 300 Mega upload. Vivo emphasizes that in addition to the internet, it is also possible to include other services in the subscription., such as streaming movies and series through ‘Vivo Play’, which offers access to various platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube, for example. In addition, users who purchase the internet package will receive a 50 GB bonus every month in Vivo’s Pós and Controle cell phone plans.

Contracting can be done through the operator’s official website or by calling the Call Center on the number 103 15. It is worth mentioning that it is necessary to check availability in your region.