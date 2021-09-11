Watch the first (and only) color video of a Tasmanian wolf.

The Tasmanian wolf was a species of mammal that lived in Australia up to 85 years ago. Em is also known as the “Tasmanian tiger” in other languages, thanks to the stripes he wears on his lower back. Like kangaroos and koalas, the Tasmanian wolf was a marsupial – that is, it had a pouch in its abdomen where it carried its young. The last captive animal, named Benjamin, died on September 7, 1936, and the species was declared extinct.

Most people alive today have not been lucky enough to know the species. What’s left are some short recordings of the animal, totaling three minutes of video. All were filmed in black and white, of course, but the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) submitted one of the excerpts to colorization and released the animal’s first color video. See below.

The treatment was done by Composite Films, a studio specializing in colorizing black and white files. The 80-second video took over 200 hours to process – but the work was worth it. In addition to colorization, image quality has also improved significantly. The clip was shot in 1933, but could have been a 2000s home video.

“Due to the resolution and image quality, a lot of the fur and hair needed to be animated and detailed,” he says. Samuel François-Steininger, responsible for the project. In note, he also says that he used paintings and the coat present in museums to get the color of the Tasmanian wolf right. The studio also used artificial intelligence to make the animal’s movement more fluid.

The video was released on September 7, which marks 85 years since Benjamin’s death. On this date, Australia’s National Endangered Species Day is celebrated, in honor of the last Tasmanian wolf. The aim is to bring visibility to animals and plants at risk of extinction.