We explain the end of the Netflix series

Netflix’s big hit, Lucifer has come to an end with his sixth season, which has just hit the streaming giant. Here’s an explanation of the great ending of the series.

Lucifer began his journey on TV on Fox, but when it was canceled by the channel, Netflix stepped in and rescued the show.

On the streaming service, the series proved to be a huge hit with audiences, and although it was going to end initially in season five, some additional episodes were ordered – thus was born the sixth season, which actually arrives as the last.

Without further ado, read on to see what happens at the end of Netflix’s Lucifer series (via Ready Steady Cut).

End explained

Lucifer and Chloe team up in the last episode, while Rory teases Vincent about his fate in the future. However, Rory reveals that she really has no idea who he is. Rory releases her wings, but she takes several javelins.

When Lucifer and Chloe arrive, they are attacked, and Lucifer is injured with one of Rory’s wings, which are being ripped off. A gunfight ensues, and after it almost looks like Chloe is going to die when she’s injured by one of the wings, she knows that today isn’t the day she’s going to die.

Rory is tied up and Vincent tells Lucifer not to move. As Vincent believes Lucifer is torturing him, he wants Lucifer to die.

To save Rory, Lucifer agrees to die. But, luckily, Rory breaks free and shows his demon face to Vincent. Lucifer begs Rory to be better than him and not kill Vincent. She listens and finally calls him father for the first time.

Vincent is determined, and tries to kill Lucifer. This time, however, Chloe is there and shoots him. Although the bullet won’t kill him, the two blades he lands on will surely do. As he dies, he wants to see the light like Dan. But Vincent only sees darkness.

Crisis averted, right? No. There are still issues to resolve with Rory. Lucifer reveals that he was the one who persuaded Dan to visit Trixie and then took Dan to Heaven. And he helped Rory by preventing her from killing Vincent.

Maybe that’s why Rory got back in time. So Lucifer could help her. Hell doesn’t need a guardian; need a healer. Did Lucifer find his vocation?

Rory finally understands what must happen. Lucifer must leave to help the lost souls. As she hugs Lucifer, she starts to go back to her timeline.

Just before she disappears, Lucifer gives Rory his word that he won’t change anything. Afterwards, Lucifer goes to Lux, where Chloe reminds him that they are doing this because of Rory. An emotional scene unfolds as Lucifer plays the piano.

Up in Heaven, Amenadiel is God. Ella has Carol by her side as she runs her foundation, while Chloe is back with the LAPD.

In Heaven, Dan is with Charlotte Richards. Linda and Amenadiel are celebrating Charlie’s birthday when he shows his wings. Maze and Eva chase a criminal and knock him out, while Chloe gives birth and returns home with baby Rory.

Years later, Chloe is dying and Rory is beside her. Rory has just come back from the past. Rory asks Chloe how she managed to put up with her, knowing what Lucifer really did for them.

“I wouldn’t change anything,” she says.

After she dies, Chloe is visited by Amenadiel, who says, “Are you ready to go home?”

In Hell, Lucifer took on the role of Linda and now counsels the lost souls. Even Vincent is there. Offering a shot to someone’s face, Lucifer notes that Vincent needs more time.

Someone knocks on the door. It’s Chloe, who says, “I thought you needed a partner.”

And then Lucifer ends up with Chloe joining him in Hell!

The sixth and final season of Lucifer is now available on Netflix.