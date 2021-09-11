What It Is, What Causes, Prevention And Treatment

After the death of a 12-year-old boy from Nipah virus infection, the state of Kerala, in southern India, is on alert to prevent the spread of the virus, which has a mortality rate of up to 75%.

According to the American TV network CBS, the young man sought medical care after suffering from a high fever for a week. As the days passed, he developed brain swelling and died.

Streaming

The Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus (it is transmitted from animals to humans) and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people.

Fruit-eating bats are the main reservoirs of the virus. The first outbreak took place in Malaysia, where men caught the virus from pigs, another possible host species, considered secondary to bats.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), it is believed that the incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) varies from 4 to 14 days. However, an incubation period of up to 45 days has been reported.

Symptoms

“In infected people, the virus can cause very severe encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), with a high rate of lethality. The central nervous system is affected, causing changes in the level of consciousness, seizures, fever, headache, nausea and vomiting. , cases of pneumonia can arise”, explains Álvaro Costa, an infectious disease specialist at the HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo).

Diagnosis

The initial signs and symptoms of Nipah virus infection are non-specific and the diagnosis is usually not suspected at the time of presentation. This can hamper accurate diagnosis and create challenges in outbreak detection, effective and timely infection control measures, and outbreak response activities.

In addition, the quality, quantity, type, clinical specimen collection time, and the time required to transfer specimens to the laboratory may affect the accuracy of laboratory results.

According to WHO, Nipah virus infection can be diagnosed with a clinical history during the acute and convalescent phase of the disease. The main tests used are real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) of body fluids and antibody detection by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).

Other tests used include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay and cell culture virus isolation.

Treatment

There are no specific treatments for the virus — whether vaccines to prevent contamination or drugs that improve the condition.

“For patients, the protocol is to control symptoms such as seizures, pneumonia… Some antivirals were used as support in the outbreaks, but there are still no robust studies that prove their effectiveness”, Costa points out.

Should we be concerned about a possible arrival of the virus in Brazil?

“This is a virus that is geographically restricted to areas where cases have already been identified, in Malaysia, Indonesia and India. At first, there is no great concern that it will reach urban areas, unless the evolution of contamination among humans takes over large proportions”, indicates the doctor.