What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone 13 Unveiling Event

Release season has arrived, and that means it’s time to get ready for Apple’s annual event, which always takes place in September. As last year, problems with production and the supply chain indicate that we will probably not have many releases in the coming months. That said, we’re pretty sure next week’s event will revolve around the iPhone 13.

The event takes place next Tuesday, September 14th, at 2:00 pm Brasília time. The invitations that Apple sent have a cryptic phrase — this time, “California Streaming.” We’ll probably spend the next few days pondering what this means. The fact is, we’ve compiled below everything we hope to see next week.

Will the iPhone 13 be unveiled?

Yes, the iPhone shouldn’t be late this year. We expect to see 4 new iPhone 13 models next week. As with the iPhone 12, the expectation is that there will be an iPhone 13, an iPhone 13 Pro, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and an iPhone 13 Mini. We also don’t expect too many changes regarding the screen size, components or the overall look of the phone. In terms of design, the biggest change anticipated so far is a “notch” [ou “notch”, do inglês] smaller for the camera. Some speculate that Apple will embody the style adopted by some Android phones. According to some leaks, this front camera notch should be reduced to almost half the size.

In addition to such “notch”, it is also possible that Pro models gain 120Hz screens that use LTPO technology. (LTPO screens have already made their appearance on the Apple Watch, and are nothing more than a more efficient display in terms of battery consumption and that has a more sensitive touch response). The iPhone 13 lineup should also get a new (and faster) A15 chip, as well as bigger batteries. It’s also no surprise to anyone that Apple might improve the iPhone 13’s cameras. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted a few months ago that the iPhone 13 will feature ultra-wide lenses and will perform better in situations where there is little light. We also expect to see more video features, including portrait mode, new filters and a ProRes format. [de compressão de vídeo] that favors editing. It is also possible that the new model has a magnetic support with a more powerful magnet (and a new MagSafe charger) and support for Wi-Fi 6E.

Another recent rumor hinted that the iPhone 13 will support satellite connectivity, which would allow users to text and call from areas without 4G and 5G. However, this is a rumor you shouldn’t buy right away. Mark Gurman, who works for Bloomberg and is one of the most trusted Apple product experts today, says this is all bullshit. According to Gurman, the iPhone 13 may even have hardware good enough to count on in the future, but it’s not something that will be announced this year.

The only rumor we’re not too excited about is that the iPhone 13 lineup may be more expensive than initially expected. It’s not clear whether this will be true for the four versions or just for the two Pro models. The fact is, if the iPhone 13 gets more expensive, the global chip shortage is to blame.

What about the new AirPods?

It seems like 86 years have passed since we first talked about AirPods 3. But now it looks like we might be able to see them next week—finally.

The AirPods 3 are expected to borrow some design details from the AirPods Pro — like a shorter boom and a smaller case. Initial predictions also mentioned the presence of silicone tips, but they didn’t appear in several photos that were leaked in recent months. This, however, may be the most drastic change Apple will make. Don’t expect to see premium features like active noise canceling or spatial audio — you’ll have to resort to AirPods Pro to get access to them.

It’s also possible that Apple will include the U1 ultra-wideband chip in AirPods 3. The iOS 15 system will add the Precision Finding feature to the Find My app for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. to your Apple IDs.

Apple has used the U1 chip in many of its recently launched products. So it’s not unreasonable to think that this could extend to AirPods 3. (Throw the first stone who didn’t crouch to look for a lost AirPod). The U1 chip was left out of the AirPods Max for having a ridiculously high price. So, we will have to wait.

Will the iPad Mini finally get a new design?

Social isolation during the pandemic drove tablet sales soaring in 2020. So it’s not surprising that Apple is interested in revamping its iPad lineup. Now, it looks like it’s the iPad Mini’s turn.

Supposedly, the new iPad Mini will undergo the most significant design changes since its launch. This means less space between the edges and the screen and the retirement of the “home” button. We can also see a mini-LED screen, just like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, released a few months ago. The iPad Mini is expected to be slightly larger, somewhere between 8.5 and 9 inches.

As for the specs, rumors indicate that the Mini will gain an A15 processor — the same as the iPhone 13 lineup. peripherals to the device.

And this story that the Apple Watch is going to get bigger?

Compared to the Series 6 and Watch SE, there aren’t as many rumors surrounding the Apple Watch Series 7. What we do know, however, is that, like the iPad Mini, the Series 7 will undergo the most drastic design change since launch. of Apple Watch in 2015.

Leaked photos show a flat-edged design reminiscent of the iPhone 12 (and older models). Rumors also indicate that the screens will be a little bigger — scaled up to 41mm and 45mm. However, it is still a gamble to believe that the Series 7 launch will actually happen next week. Because of the design change, it is believed that Apple also needed to rethink the internal components. This caused some production issues, and it’s up to Apple to resolve them over time.

As for resources, don’t expect anything transcendent in terms of health monitoring. While the Series 6 introduced a Spo2 sensor and blood oxygen reading function, this generation of Apple Watch — and watchOS 8 — should focus more on mindfulness. We know Apple is working on a number of advanced health features in the future, but it’s unlikely that they will be released with the Series 7. Certain rumors indicate that blood glucose monitoring should already be in the Series 7, but increasingly, looks like that won’t happen.

Will Apple Announce New Apple TV Shows?

After Apple debuted a new 4K model earlier this year, we don’t expect the launch of a new Apple TV model to happen anytime soon. However, it is very difficult to ignore the words ‘California Streaming’, which appear on the event invitation. While this may just be a reference to the fact that the event is being broadcast live, it wouldn’t surprise us if Apple decided to announce new titles for its premium TV service.

When will we see the MacBooks M1X?

We’ve been waiting for some time now for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks that use the latest generation M1 chips. They should be released sometime later this year. But it’s not very likely that Apple will include them in its next event. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says we are likely to know computers before the end of November.

As we mentioned earlier, it’s increasingly likely that Apple will hold several launch events this fall. We expect the two new MacBooks (and possibly a next-gen Mac Mini) to come out soon. But then again, we’re talking about Apple — and they always like to surprise us with that classic “One More Thing” at the end of events. So who knows?