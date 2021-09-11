WhatsApp tests audio message transcription on iPhone

WhatsApp works on an option for the audios sent by the app to have a transcript. The information was released this Friday (10) by the website WABetaInfo. According to the publication, the function uses the device’s speech recognition to perform transcriptions of voice messages.

Initially, informs the site, the tests are being done on iOS (iPhone). However, as with other functions of the app, this one should also be made available for Android devices in the future.

According to screenshots released, the functionality will not require messages to be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook servers. However, Apple explains that native iOS functionality “involves capturing audio from the user’s voice and sending that data to Apple’s servers for processing.”

The new WhatsApp audio transcription function uses native iOS feature.

transcribed messages saved in text

The transcripts, explains the site, have a separate section with written messages. They also bring date and time indicators, and are saved in the WhatsApp account database to be read at other times.

However, there is still no specific date for the functionality to be released to all users. Just today, WhatsApp officially announced that encrypted backups will be available in the coming weeks. Also recently, the messenger made available the transfer of history between operating systems.