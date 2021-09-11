WhatsApp tests function to hide the “last seen”; understand

The new feature of WhatsApp allows the user to create a list of people who will not have access to the “last seen”. Know more.

THE “last seen” function, from WhatsApp, allows your contacts to know when you last used the app, which causes some discomfort among some users. The good news, in this case, is that the company is in the testing phase of a resource that allows choosing, from the existing contact list, which of these people will be able to have access to this information.

Available for now only in the beta version of the app, the new feature allows the user to create a list of people who will not have access to the “last seen” when opening a new conversation. The function is available through the “Settings” > “Account” > “Privacy” panel.

By navigating to “Privacy”, it is possible to hide the “last seen” from all contacts, show it to everyone (even for contacts not added) or display this information for a list of people added to your calendar in the app. This last case is new to the beta version.

You new tests WhatsApp features for Android and iOS have the following “last seen” options: Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except and Nobody. As is currently the case, people placed on the new list will also not have displayed their information regarding the last time they accessed WhatsApp on their mobile or tablet.

The beta version is also with other features related to privacy. The user will be able to hide your profile picture, as well as the status and information present in the bio. For now, it is not known whether the new will be made official for the application on Android, iOS or web browsing systems. Only a few users are currently using the feature.