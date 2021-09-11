WhatsApp will allow you to enter password and encrypt conversation backups; see how it works | Technology

The end-to-end encryption offered in WhatsApp messages will also be adopted for in-app backups. The launch will be launched in the coming weeks as an optional feature for iOS and Android users.

The announcement was made this Friday (10) by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, owner of WhatsApp.

With the change, the application will have another layer of privacy. Thus, in addition to the sending, transit and receiving steps, additional protection will also involve backups saved to the device and cloud storage services, such as Google Drive and iCloud.

The end-to-end encrypted backup will be accessible only to the user who created it.. Nobody, not even WhatsApp, will be able to view the content.

The app, which has more than 2 billion users, claims that no other service of its scale provides this level of security for users’ messages.

How encrypted WhatsApp backup works

Screen shows backup option with encryption on WhatsApp — Photo: Publicity

Users who enable backup with end-to-end encryption will receive a 64-digit encryption key, which will be used to grant access to the file stored in the cloud.

To make it easier, WhatsApp will allow you to create a personal password for a kind of safe, which will store the 64-digit key.

Then, to create or recover a backup, you will need to follow these steps:

Enter the personal password to access the vault; After release, the application will inform the encryption key; With the key, just enter it to send or receive a cloud backup.

