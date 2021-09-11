WhatsApp will no longer work on some phones. Find out which ones – 24 Hours Fields





09/09/2021, 10:21 am, Photo: Disclosure.



WhatsApp will end its operation on several cell phone models from November 1st. According to the platform, the application will no longer run on phones with iOS9 operating system or lower (iPhones) and Android 4.0.4 or earlier. (read more below)

See the list of devices that will no longer support the messaging app:

– LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6 , Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.(read more below)

– Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2;(read more below)

– Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2;(read below)

– Sony: Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S; (read more below)

– ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo; (read more below)

– Other brands: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

The app also directed users to update operating systems Android 4.1 or later; iOS 10 or later, and KaiOS 2.5.1 or later versions.

Source: Pleno.News