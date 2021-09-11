WhatsApp will stop working on over 40 smartphone models; see list

WhatsApp shared this week a list of smartphones that will soon no longer have access to the messaging app. That’s because cell phones are too obsolete to receive the necessary updates for it to continue to function normally.

As of November 1, for example, smartphones with Android versions older than 4.1, iOS 10 (iPhone and iPad operating system) and KaiOS 2.5.1 will no longer be part of the group of devices that have the app downloaded.

If your cell phone is on the list, the solution is to use another service for messages or switch devices. Now, to make the work easier, WhatsApp allows the user to backup the app from an Apple smartphone to a Xiaomi, for example.