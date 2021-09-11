Where is Daniel Alves going? Understand the options of the lateral after the break with São Paulo | São Paulo

When he arrived at Tricolor, in 2019, Daniel Alves always made it clear that his goal was to compete in the World Cup in Qatar. As a result, his contract was signed until the end of 2022.

To continue with this dream standing, the shirt 10 will need to transfer to a club that plays leagues at a high level. However, this possibility becomes more remote due to the high salary of the player and the closing of windows around the world.

Europe, for example, is no longer a possible path, at least until the beginning of 2022. The main leagues on the European continent closed at the end of August.

An example: in order to be able to sign with Sevilla, the club speculated to be interested in the player, Daniel Alves would have had to terminate his contract with São Paulo by August 31, the date when the Spanish window closed.

With the European market closed, only peripheral destinations remained, such as Mexico, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

If he wants to return to Europe before the World Cup, Daniel Alves will have to wait until early January. Windows like those in France and England open on January 1st, 2022. Spain opens on the 3rd.

Another path would be indirect termination, a process that can take a long time to resolve due to a series of legal issues involving the subject. According to Filipe Rino, a lawyer specializing in Sports Law, Daniel Alves can support the Pelé Law depending on the nature of the debt the club has with him.

In the domestic market, Daniel Alves can sign with any team. The window in the country is closed only for international transfers, which makes this condition possible.

Daniel Alves only played six games for the Brasileirão and may enter the field in the tournament for another association. The limit is seven games to change clubs in Serie A.

The report of ge he tried to contact Daniel Alves’ representatives to find out if there is any proposal at the moment, but got no response.

Daniel Alves has not yet signed the contract termination with São Paulo. Club and player try to come to an agreement so that this can be done quickly so that the two have free path. After that, he can transfer.

With the São Paulo shirt, Daniel Alves played 95 matches and scored ten goals. Declared São Paulo, he leaves the Tricolor with the conquest of the Paulista Championship this year.

For the right flank, Hernán Crespo has Igor Vinicius and Orejuela at his disposal. Both still haven’t managed to perform well this season. With the transfer window closed, Tricolor should not hire a new name.

