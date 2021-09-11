which SUV is cheaper to maintain

Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross, SUV’s are category leaders. But, in comparison, which has a more affordable maintenance and costs*? See below!

Category-leading SUV’s

Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross are the best-selling SUV’s in the Brazilian market. The category leader, the Jeep Compass, has already shipped 46,048 units between January and August 2021. The deputy leader, the Toyota Corolla Cross, continues with 20,171 units plates. But it is worth noting that the last SUV mentioned was launched in March, so, although the number of license plates is smaller, the period between them is also different.

Thus, we listed some attributes to be able to price maintenance costs and other expenses to answer the question: What is the cheapest to maintain?

To answer you, questions such as price, consumption, revision costs and insurance were raised. See how each one behaves in the aforementioned categories.

The price of the Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross

The current range of Jeep Compass is priced between R$143,990 and R$198,990. The SUV of the Toyota is valued between R$146,590 and R$188,590. In the latter, the Flex and Hybrid versions are being considered.

Thus, it can be concluded that the prices between them are well balanced. With this, the choice between one and the other is up to the design, and the consumer’s choice. Here, we will define a tie between models.

Consumption

O Jeep Compass has engine 1.3 GSE T4 turbo flex. It delivers 180 hp of power with gasoline and 185 hp of power with ethanol. The transmission is six-speed automatic. Thus, the powertrain has a consumption of 7.2 km/l in the city and 8.3 km/l on the road when fueled with ethanol. With gasoline, the SUV has an average consumption of 10.2 km/l in the city and 11.7 km/l on the road.

already the Toyota Corolla Cross has 1.8 engine with 101 hp. It is combined with two 72 hp electric motors. Thus, the mechanical assembly has an average consumption of 11.8 km/l in the city and 9.6 km/l on the road with the use of ethanol. With gasoline, consumption is 17 km/l in the city and 13.9 km/l on the road.

The other version of the Toyota Corolla Cross has a 2.0 Flex engine. However, here we will consider version 1.8 to get closer to the Jeep version.

That said, in the consumption comparison, the Toyota Corolla Cross wins the match. The model was considered the most economical SUV according to Inmetro.

See also: The most economical cars in Brazil, according to Inmetro

Maintenance

It is not only the cost of the final value that must be taken into account when purchasing. Maintenance expenses must also be taken into account. As these are new models, preventive maintenance values ​​will be used according to the data of each assembler.

The Jeep Compass it has a maintenance cycle every 12 thousand kilometers traveled or every year. In a total of five years, that is, after 60,000 km covered, the owner must have spent R$4,372 on maintenance.

Toyota, on the other hand, has a review rule every 10,000 kilometers traveled or every year. After the same five years or 60,000 km, the owner of the SUV will have spent R$ 3,538.74 under maintenance.

Safe

In this topic, we use the insurance value quoted by Mobiauto. In the hypothesis, both SUV’s are owned by a 36-year-old male driver, married, without children, resident of the south of São Paulo, who uses his car to go to work every day, who has a closed garage at home and at work, and without the option of a second driver aged between 18 and 25 years.

The insurance includes 24-hour assistance, with full coverage of collision in 100% of the Fipe table, theft/theft, fire and for windows. The result was an average price of an average price of policy of R$5,256.06, and a deductible of R$9,605.46 for the Jeep Compass.

On an average for the flex and hybrid version of the Toyota Corolla Cross, the average price of the policy is R$ 4,815.53, and the deductible is R$ 9,776.9. When analyzing the values, the point goes to the Toyota Corolaa Cross.

Jeep Compass X Toyota Corolla Cross: Result

The models have the same price range. In terms of consumption, the Toyota Corolla Cross wins the round, as well as in the quotation of safe. O Jeep gets points for having a more affordable set of reviews.

Taking the attributes into account, the Toyota Corolla Cross wins a total of 3 x 2 against the Jeep Compass. However, the final opinion will always be the driver’s preference and lifestyle.

*The information is estimates and based on the evaluation of the Mobiauto platform