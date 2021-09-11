Whindersson Nunes provokes Felipe Neto again: ‘I’m here in Rio’ | celebrities

Barb exchange between Whinderson and Felipe started on Friday reproduction
Posted 11/09/2021 08:55 | Updated 09/11/2021 09:37
Rio – The exchange of accusations that began this Friday (10) between Whindersson Nunes and Felipe Neto seems to be far from over, at least if it depends on the comedian. That’s because Piauí provoked YouTuber again.
Last night, the comedian made an invitation to Youtuber and called him to discuss the country’s problems. “I’m here in Rio, Felipe Neto. Do you want to open the doors of your house for me? Can we discuss how to help the country or do you want to fart in like all the other times I tried to talk to you? Real life, my security it’s the same as yours, okay, how about that?”, he challenged.
Felipe, on the other hand, tried to end the mess and took the opportunity to advise the comedian. “Brother, find peace… From the bottom of your heart, find peace in your heart. I really want you to get over it all and one day we can talk properly, without you being like this. Until then, I wish you well. Hugs”, he finished.
I’m here in Rio @felipeneto Do you want to open the doors of your house for me? Can we discuss how to help the country or do you want to fart in like every other time I tried to talk to you?
Real life, my security is the same as yours, ok, what do you say?? pic.twitter.com/Kx2hK39LXp
— Whindersson (@whindersson) September 10, 2021
I always recommend therapy to all of us. Ever. Even for those who don’t feel any symptoms.
If you see someone taking my tweet out of context wishing more therapy for everyone, please help to deny it.
— Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) September 11, 2021
Start of the bullshit
The bullshit started after a fan questioned about investing in football. Felipe invested in Botafogo and brought right-back Rafael along with Marcelo Adnet to the club. Fans questioned whether Whindersson could invest in Vasco da Gama, the comedian’s team.
Whindersson is against the idea and showed the projects they have. “I’m funding a search for an engine adapted for any type of wheelchair and a device that leaves a fluorescent stain in the potholes of the roads so that nobody gets in an accident at night, since they don’t cover the potholes”, he said and added: “I won’t spend nothing on the team, just root for it”.
Felipe’s fans didn’t understand the comment and defended the youtuber. Later, Felipe countered Whindersson’s line in an indirect way. “I make donations to all kinds of institutes, NGOs and movements. I invested almost R$ 1 million in the creation of the Vero Institute for digital education. I created the Cala Boca Já Died movement, in support of people who are persecuted for their opinion,” he said.