Whindersson Nunes provokes Felipe Neto again: ‘I’m here in Rio’ | celebrities

Barb exchange between Whinderson and Felipe started on Friday reproduction

Posted 11/09/2021 08:55 | Updated 09/11/2021 09:37

Rio – The exchange of accusations that began this Friday (10) between Whindersson Nunes and Felipe Neto seems to be far from over, at least if it depends on the comedian. That’s because Piauí provoked YouTuber again.

Last night, the comedian made an invitation to Youtuber and called him to discuss the country’s problems. “I’m here in Rio, Felipe Neto. Do you want to open the doors of your house for me? Can we discuss how to help the country or do you want to fart in like all the other times I tried to talk to you? Real life, my security it’s the same as yours, okay, how about that?”, he challenged.

Felipe, on the other hand, tried to end the mess and took the opportunity to advise the comedian. “Brother, find peace… From the bottom of your heart, find peace in your heart. I really want you to get over it all and one day we can talk properly, without you being like this. Until then, I wish you well. Hugs”, he finished.

I’m here in Rio @felipeneto Do you want to open the doors of your house for me? Can we discuss how to help the country or do you want to fart in like every other time I tried to talk to you?

Real life, my security is the same as yours, ok, what do you say?? pic.twitter.com/Kx2hK39LXp — Whindersson (@whindersson) September 10, 2021

I always recommend therapy to all of us. Ever. Even for those who don’t feel any symptoms. If you see someone taking my tweet out of context wishing more therapy for everyone, please help to deny it. — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) September 11, 2021 Start of the bullshit

The bullshit started after a fan questioned about investing in football. Felipe invested in Botafogo and brought right-back Rafael along with Marcelo Adnet to the club. Fans questioned whether Whindersson could invest in Vasco da Gama, the comedian’s team.