WHO says vaccination is not enough to contain pandemic

Despite the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) still does not see an open door for the eradication of the coronavirus. The organization’s director in Europe, Hans Kluge, said at a press conference this Friday (10/9), that vaccination alone is not enough to stop the virus. The reason, he said, would be the new variants that are circulating more frequently and, therefore, reduced the prospect of collective immunity.

At the time, he also stated that the probability that the disease will continue to advance around the world is increasing. Still at the press conference, the director asked to “adapt our vaccination strategies”, referring especially to booster doses.

WHO was once more optimistic about the end of the pandemic. In May this year, the director stated that the pandemic will end when a minimum vaccination coverage of 70% of the world’s population is reached. However, the scenario has changed. According to him, the new variants, mainly Delta, made the disease more dangerous, viral and transmissible. To try to contain the virus, Klunge defends preventing the transmission of the most aggressive forms of the disease through better planning of vaccination coverage.

“The essential aim of vaccination is, above all, to prevent severe forms of the disease and mortality. If we consider that Covid will continue to mutate and remain among us, like the flu, then we must plan how to progressively adapt our vaccination strategy against endemic transmission, and gain very valuable knowledge about the impact of additional doses. Vaccination is still essential to reduce the pressure on our healthcare systems, which desperately need to treat diseases other than Covid,” explained the director.

Despite the WHO plan to establish mass immunity by engaging in immunization campaigns, many researchers claim that so-called herd immunity is very difficult to achieve. Studies done so far reveal that the Delta variant is 60% more contagious than the previous one (Alpha) and twice as much as the initial virus. According to scientists, this means that it takes more people vaccinated or who have contracted the disease for the coronavirus to stop circulating.

Learn more about coronavirus variants: