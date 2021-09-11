who will take penalties for Manchester United? Solskjaer answers

With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, a question arose: after all, who will be the team’s penalty taker? Bruno Fernandes was the kicker until now, but CR7 has also always been the designated kicker for his clubs in recent years.

At a press conference this Friday, before the game against the Newcastle, this Saturday, by the Premier League, with exclusive transmission to subscribers Star+, the technician of red devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, stressed that the decision will always be up to him.

“I knew you (journalists) would ask that question, and of course I already had a conversation with them (Bruno and Ronaldo) about it,” said the coach.

“We now have two players in whom I trust my life when it’s time to take a penalty, and that’s a great situation to be in,” he joked.

“What will happen (on who will take the penalty shootout) will be my decision, always. Both will respect and do what is commanded about the penalty shootout,” he stressed.

“Of course I’ve already had this conversation with them, and they know my position. They know that if we get a penalty, I’m the one who decides who will kick. And that won’t be a problem for the team,” he said.

In the interview, Solskjaer also denied that Cristiano’s arrival increases the pressure on the coach to win titles.

Despite this, he admitted that the Portuguese’s return to Old Trafford will “raise the bar” for the team.

“When you have players at the level we have today, there’s nowhere to hide, because you’re going to hear things,” he said.

“If you don’t do the right thing, you’ll hear… When I was a player and entered the locker room, if Roy Keane had seen me run away from a split or not come back to score, I would listen,” he recalled.

“I’ve heard a lot in my playing time. And that’s how it will be now at Manchester United. It’s always good to have experienced leaders who can put demands on the squad,” he added.